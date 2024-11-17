Buckeye Wrestling Rolls Through the Fighting Scots
No. 6 Ohio State wrestling extends its winning streak 2-0 after its 40-4 win over Edinboro University of Pennsylvania Sunday afternoon in the team's first road dual. Edinboro won its only match of the afternoon at 174 pounds.
Ohio State leads the series 4-0 since the first match during the 2010-11 season for the two programs. According to the Ohio State Athletics records, the largest margin of victory in history between the two was on November 12, 2023, when the Buckeyes defeated the Scots 53-0. The dual marked the 200th victory for head coach Tom Ryan at Ohio State.
At 125 pounds, No. 11 Brendan McCrone started the dual meet against Christopher Vagaro (EDIN). By the end of the second period, McCrone only had a 3-0 lead but amassed over 2:30 of riding time. Vagaro received his second stalling call in the third period, which increased McCrone's advantage to 7-0. With the riding time point added, McCrone won by a major decision with a final score of 8-0.
Following McCrone, No. 18 Nic Bouzakis (133) defeated Colton Camacho (EDIN) by a pin in the first period at 1:15.
Andre Gonzales (141) also had an exciting match against Colin Roberts (EDIN). Gonzales received a total of eight near-fall points late in period 1, giving him an 11-0 advantage over Roberts heading into the second period. Gonzales secured another set of near-fall points and won by technical fall 15-0 to put the Buckeyes up 10-0.
Sammy Sasso (165) continues to dominate in his comeback to the Ohio State wrestling program. He took the mat against Edinboro's Maxwell Kirby in an even match-up through the middle of the second period when Sasso scored another takedown to lead 8-4 with 30 left. Kirby almost caught up to Sasso in the third period with an escape and takedown, but it was not enough, as the veteran wrestler defeated Kirby by decision, 13-9.
Watch Sasso's Story Below
At 184 pounds, Gavin Bell wrestled Hunter Hutcheson (EDIN) and finished the first period 10-0. Bell closed out the match in the second period with a technical fall over Hutcheson 16-0 to keep the momentum going for the Buckeyes after TJ Schierl dropped his match to Brody Evans (EDIN) by a 12-0 major decision.
Final Scores
- 125 pounds | No. 11 Brendan McCrone over Christopher Vagaro (EDIN), 8-0 MD
- 133 pounds | No. 18 Nic Bouzakis over Colton Camacho (EDIN), pin in 1:15
- 141 pounds | Andre Gonzales over Colin Roberts (EDIN), 15-0 TF
- 149 pounds | No. 11 Dylan D'Emilio over Garrett McChesney (EDIN), 6-3 decision
- 157 pounds | No. 10 Paddy Gallagher over Ryan Michaels (EDIN), 26-11 TF
- 165 pounds | Sammy Sasso over Maxwell Kirby (EDIN), 13-9 decision
- 174 pounds | Brody Evans (EDIN) over TJ Schierl, 12-0 MD
- 184 pounds | Gavin Bell over Hunter Hutcheson (EDIN), 16-0 TF
- 197 pounds | No. 11 Luke Geog over Eli Makel (EDIN), 18-3 TF
- 285 pounds | Hogan Swenski over Aden Roe (EDIN), 14-4 MD
2024 NWCA All Star Classic Recap
No. 2 Jesse Mendez (141) and No. 3 Nick Feldman (HWT) competed in the 2024 NWCA All-Star Classic on Saturday, Nov. 16, at State College, Pennsylvania.
Mendez is the defending 141-pound Big Ten and NCAA champion and defeated Penn State's No. 3 Beau Bartlett by a 4-1 decision. Bartlett's lone point of the match came from an escape at the start of the second period.
Feldman fell to Campbell's No. 8 Taye Ghadiali, 8-3, in a major upset for the day.
Up Next
No. 6 Ohio State will head home to prepare for its next home dual against Hofstra University on Sunday, Nov. 24 at noon. The dual will be streamed on the Big Ten Network.