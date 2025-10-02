Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun starts 2025 off on strong foot
The Ohio State Buckeyes' defense ranks within the Top 10 in numerous rankings in 2025.
After winning the first three games of the season, the Buckeyes returned from a bye in Week 4 to secure the team's fourth win of the season this past weekend. They took down the Washington Huskies, 24-6, with yet another truly unstoppable display of defensive ability.
They've allowed a measly 132 passing yards, 97 rushing yards and an average of 5.5 points per game.
The saying, "defense wins championships," might come into fruition this year for Ohio State as they look to repeat as national champions.
One player who has stood out over the last few games in the passing game is cornerback Davison Igbinosun.
He has been really good so far this year, providing a physical edge in the passing game that teeters the line of a penalty. Fortunately, the experienced senior has done just enough to rattle his opponents, but not enough to get penalty calls, something he struggled to do last season.
He has 19 combined tackles through four games alongside one tackle for a loss. He also has one pass deflect on the season. If he keeps this pace of play up, he will be on track to have the best season of his collegiate career in each statistical category.
Head coach Ryan Day has given high praise to Igbinosun and his growth this past offseason.
"There's a lot of growth. Davison has always had an edge to him ... a competitiveness... and he's aggressive," Day said in a press conference before the game against Washington. "He had to learn technically what he needed to do to improve (at committing fewer penalties). ... He's gonna bring it every day. ... How you practice is how you play and he's a great example of that."
His best game of the season came against one of the top teams in the country in Week One. He recorded 10 combined tackles, four of which were solo, and his sole pass deflect on the year.
Not only has he raised eyebrows on the field, but also off.
After the game against Washington, he saw a fan wearing his jersey and went over to sign it. The moment was posted on social media where many praised his ability to make time for the fans and support the time they took to come out to the game.
The Buckeyes have all the momentum and confidence in the world moving forward as the No. 1 team in the nation.
They got the team's first road conference tests out of the way in a comfortable win over one of the top offenses in the country. They now gear up to return home for a Week Six battle against Big Ten opponent, the University of Minnesota.
The two sides will tussle on Saturday, October 4, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. from The Shoe.