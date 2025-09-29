Ohio State climbs national statistical rankings with win over Washington
Many thought it would be close, but Ohio State silenced the question marks surrounding their ability to play on the road.
On Saturday, the Buckeyes came out and convinced the rest of the nation why they are the No. 1 ranked team in a 24-6 stomping of the Washington Huskies. Through four games now in 2025, the defense has given up a measly 22 points while the offense has slammed down 145, an average of 36.25 for and 5.5 allowed a game.
The gap continues to widen as those looking up the AP poll try to catch the Buckeyes. They were once again voted by the media and coaches as the top-ranked team in the nation, with 46 first-place votes, following the win over the Huskies. Just behind them sit the Oregon Ducks, who received just 16.
The win over Washington snapped a 22-game home winning streak, and extended the Buckeyes' road win streak against unranked opponents to 20 straight.
2025 has been a year of wins and statistical feats, as moving into the next week of play they are Top 50 in a number of categories.
The offense, led by sophomore quarterback Julian Sayin, is 36th in the nation in scoring. The team's best showing came against Grambling State in their second matchup of the season where they scored 70 points. The passing offense, which has thrown for a total of 1,058 yards, an average of 265.5 per game, has been very efficient.
While their ranking is down after the game against the Huskies, Sayin has a completion percentage of 77.8% and an interception percentage of 3%. Both are incredible feats at this point in the season.
Sayin's completion percentage is the best in the Big Ten.
The rushing offense dropped four spots, but remained within the Top 50. Ohio State has leaned into freshman running back Bo Jackson, who is helping to lead the running back room to 181.3 rushing yards and nearly two touchdowns a game.
The total offensive yards per game comes in at 445.8 on 61.3 plays.
Defensively, the Buckeyes are nearly unstoppable.
Allowing just 5.5 points per game is the top mark in the nation, where it has stayed since the game against Grambling State in Week Two. One of the main reasons for such a strong ranking comes from the team's passing defense, which sits No. 8 in the country with an average of 132 yards per game and 0.5 touchdowns. Even against the likes of quarterbacks Arch Manning and Demond Williams Jr., no one has been a challenge to defensive coordinator Matt Patricia's squad.
The rushing defense has given up zero trips to the endzone this season and has allowed under 100 yards at an average of 97.3 per game. As a unit, they have also forced five turnovers, two interceptions and three fumbles.
Patricia has also helped lead the defense to No. 1 rankings in total touchdowns allowed, touchdowns allowed per game, extra points allowed, opponent red zone score percentage, opponent red zone touchdown percentage, opponent total touchdowns scored in redzone and rushing touchdowns allowed.
To simplify it, this defense has a chance to be one of the best in both program and national history.
Prior to Saturday's game, Washington had the No. 1 offense in the country and the Buckeyes were able to make it look bottom tier. The damage done to opposing offenses is nothing short of incredible, and Buckeyes fans might want to start preparing for another national championship trip.
The Buckeyes continue Big Ten play this coming Saturday as they clash with the University of Minnesota at The Shoe. The two sides will kick-off play at 7:30 p.m. under the lights.