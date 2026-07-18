Ohio State Buckeyes Land 2027 DT Karlos May

Class of 2027 defensive tackle Karlos May has committed to Ohio State; he announced on the Rivals YouTube Channel. May chose the Buckeyes over Auburn, Georgia, and Florida State.

Karlos May, who currently attends Ramsay High School in Alabama, was a force on the Rams' defensive line this season after missing the previous season due to injury. He finished the 10-game season with 43 tackles, 4 sacks, and two interceptions. In addition to football, May also competes in track and field, qualifying for the state meet in discus and shot put as a sophomore in 2025.

Karlos May is now the fourth defensive lineman to choose Ohio State in this recruiting cycle. The impressive group also includes DJ Jacobs, Marcus Fakatou, and Wyatt Smith.

May chose the Buckeyes after visiting last month. Defensive line coach Larry Johnson has done a fantastic job putting together this class. The 74-year-old has continued to see results and production in the talent he brings in and will continue to do that until his eventual retirement. The sales pitch is simple: if you want to be developed into an NFL draft pick, choose Larry Johnson and the Buckeyes.

Ryan Day and his staff are coming off a very impressive month of June and that seems to be carrying into July.

The month of June was very favorable for Ohio State as they landed six recruits, including Marcus Fakatou, Jordan Donahoo, Caden Moss, Austin Miller, Jaden Carey, and Deontay Malone. With the momentum increasing, Ohio State can likely continue this pattern and finish strong in July. Karlos May is now the second recruit in the month of July to choose the Buckeyes, joining wideout Jett Harrison.

The Buckeyes will now focus their attention on 2027 5-star running back David Gabriel-Georges.

David Gabriel-Georges will announce his commitment on July 22nd and will choose between Ohio State, Tennessee, and Ole Miss.

With rumors swirling regarding this recruitment, it's hard to tell who currently has the edge for the highly coveted running back. When asked about his recruitment, Gabriel-Georges told ON3, "It’s hard. You feel this way, like you know, and then it’s sort of 50-50. People will say the 22nd of July is far off, but honestly for me, it’s pretty close." The Baylor High School star would be the highest-ranked running back recruit to choose Ohio State since TreVeyon Henderson. If the Buckeyes can land Gabriel-George, it would give the 2027 class an electric and explosive playmaker.