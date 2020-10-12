SI.com
Jerome Baker Headlines Former Buckeyes in the NFL in Week 5

Kyle Kelly

Jerome Baker and the Miami Dolphins pulled off an impressive win over San Francisco on Sunday, as Baker headlined a number of terrific Ohio State performances across the NFL.

Baker led Miami with seven tackles in a 43-17 win over the defending NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers. Baker also added a sack in the win.

With Dak Prescott sustaining a serious leg injury, Ezekiel Elliott’s (Dallas Cowboys) name was called upon to carry the workload. Elliott scored two touchdowns, rushing for 91 yards and a season-best 4.6 yards per carry. He also had a reception that went for 14 yards.

Jordan Fuller (Los Angeles Rams) returned to action Sunday after missing the last two weeks. Fuller is back on track to a solid season, as he registered four tackles in a 30-10 win over the Washington Football Team.

On the other sideline, Chase Young (Washington Football Team) also returned to the lineup Sunday and tallied a tackle for loss.

Bradley Roby (Houston Texans) registered five total tackles, as the Texans won their first game of the season. Roby has now collected at least five tackles in three games this season, including the past two matchups.

Vonn Bell (Cincinnati Bengals) notched six tackles against the Ravens and their high-powered offense. Bell has now recorded at least five tackles in every game this season, his first season in Cincinnati.

J.K. Dobbins (Baltimore Ravens) only received one carry against the Bengals but went for 34 yards. Dobbins is averaging 6.1 yards per attempt as a rookie.

Curtis Samuel continued his steady campaign in year four with the Carolina Panthers. Samuel totaled 64 offensive yards off five catches and four carries. The Panthers, under former Baylor head coach Matt Ruhle, have won their last three games.

In that same game, Falcons cornerback Kendall Sheffield stated five tackles and a pass defended.

For just the first time since 1979, the Steelers are 4-0 and Cam Heyward helped Pittsburgh secure the historic record. Heyward recorded a sack and a pass defended.

Tomorrow night, Malcolm Jenkins and Marshon Lattimore (Saints) will play Joey Bosa and K.J. Hill Jr. and the Chargers.

