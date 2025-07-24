Buckeyes Jeremiah Smith Could Push NFL to Revisit Draft Rules
Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith isn't eligible to go pro until the 2027 NFL Draft. Head Coach Ryan Day is surely grateful to have him available for at least the next two seasons, even if he believes he could be a WR1 in the big leagues right now.
Smith's star should only continue to rise, and with the new NIL rules, he could be making more money at the collegiate level than he would in a single season on an NFL contract. But it goes without saying that any time he steps onto a football field without a guaranteed deal signed, he's risking injury and his professional prospects.
That's led many to question the league's current ruling on draft eligibility. The NFL states that a player must be at least three years removed from their high school graduation to declare for the draft, regardless of age or college experience.
Per Cleveland.com's Jimmy Watkins, Jeremiah Smith himself isn't too concerned with having to wait:
"I can’t beat the rules ... three years or whatever. But I’m having fun. I’m in college. I’m enjoying life. I’m not in a rush to go to the NFL."
Still, his clear star power makes it difficult to ignore that he could be a first-round pick in the upcoming draft, even with just two years of college play under his belt. Smith could follow in the footsteps of a former Ohio State legend, Maurice Clarett, a running back who challenged the NFL's three-year rule after a phenomenal freshman season that ended in a Buckeyes championship.
Clarett was ultimately unsuccessful, but exceptional players like Jeremiah Smith, who can prove they're ready for the pros in under three years, will continue to throw the league's ruling into question. Smith told Watkins that he believes the NFL should revisit draft eligibility. Even if he's not the one directly leading the charge, he's sure to be a footnote as a player who could've gone to the pros before crossing the league's designated timeline.