Buckeyes Land 2028 5-Star WR Jett Harrison

Class of 2028 wide receiver Jett Harrison has committed to Ohio State, according to Rivals insider Hayes Fawcett. He chose the Buckeyes over the Oregon Ducks and Miami Hurricanes. Harrison is now the third member of the Buckeyes' 2028 recruiting class. He joins defensive lineman Jameer Whyce and running back Elijah Newman-Hall.

The Buckeyes were largely perceived to be the leader for Jett Harrison throughout his recruitment, largely due to his brother Marvin's success with the program just a few years ago. Much like his brother, Jett has been noticeably quiet throughout the process up until his commitment announcement.

Harrison visited Ohio State twice in June and continued to stay in touch even after wide receivers coach Brian Hartline left the team. Newly hired wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton has stepped into the role nicely and will look to continue the wide receiver university trend, along with Ryan Day and the offensive staff.

Jett Harrison is gearing up for his junior year at St. Joseph's Prep (PEN). Harrison has been a monster in his first two seasons, scoring 25 touchdowns in that span. Standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 175 pounds, Harrison's frame, along with his athleticism, allows him to leap over defenders and make contested catches, much like his brother, Marvin Harrison Jr.

In addition, Harrison is one of the more polished route runners in his class, a trait he gets from his father. When asked about his brother Jett in an interview while at Ohio State, Marvin Harrison Jr answered, "He's definitely more talented than I ever was at that age." Jett was 14 at the time. As Harrison's high school career and development progress, it will be fun to watch as he looks to create his own legacy and come into Columbus with the chance of being even better than his brother.

The Buckeyes have been scorching hot on the recruiting trail. Jett Harrison is now the third wide receiver recruit in just the past few days to choose the Buckeyes, joining Austin Miller and Jaden Donahoo.

The Buckeyes are coming off a big month of June in which they landed commitments from six total recruits, including Austin Miller, Jaden Donahoo, Caden Moss, Deontay Malone, Jaden Carey, and Marcus Fakatou. The month of July is already off to a great start, and Ryan Day and his staff will look to continue that success as the recruiting cycle progresses.