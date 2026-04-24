Inside Ohio State’s Dominant First Round of 2026 NFL Draft

No school has produced more NFL first round draft picks than Ohio State. After four Buckeyes were selected in Thursday’s first round: Carnell Tate to Tennessee, Arvell Reese to the New York Giants, Sonny Styles to Washington and Caleb Downs to Dallas, Ohio State increased their total of all-time first round picks to 99.

In fact, Ohio State is the only school in the country to have 90 or more players selected as first round picks. USC has the second-most selections with 87.

OSU’s lead in this department should only continue to grow next offseason when current Buckeye wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is projected to come off the board within the Draft’s first five selections. Is there a more perfect Buckeye to enter the league as Ohio State’s 100th overall first rounder?

Doubtful.

Smith could of course be joined by other first rounders, presumably including quarterback Julian Sayin and possibly defenders Kenyatta Jackson and Jermaine Matthews Jr.

Not only did Ohio State continue to establish themselves as college football’s premier first round pipeline to the NFL, but they also enhanced their reputation as WRU. When Carnell Tate was selected fourth overall by the Titans, it marked five straight Drafts that at least one Ohio State receiver was chosen in the opening round. Tate’s 2026 selection was preceded by Emeka Egbuka (2025), Marvin Harrison Jr. (2024), Jaxon Smith-Njigba (2023), Chris Olave (2022) and Garrett Wilson (2022).

Safe to say the streak will continue next spring when Smith goes pro.

Ohio State Linebackers Make History

A pair of Ohio State linebackers, Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles, added to the Buckeyes’ historic Draft night when they were selected within the Draft’s first seven picks. With their selections, Ohio State became the first school to have two linebackers selected in the top 10 of the same Draft.

In total, Ohio State was just the third school in the history of the NFL Draft to have four players drafted in the first 11 picks. They’re the first school in 59 years to accomplish the feat.

With Friday evening’s rounds two and three looming, at least one more Buckeye, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald, is expected to be chosen before the Draft’s final day. McDonald was projected as a fringe first rounder and should hear his name called early on Friday night.

Tight end Max Klare and cornerback Davison Igbinosun could sneak their way into the third round.

If Buckeyes coach Ryan Day needs assistance convincing recruits with pro aspirations to take their talents to Columbus, he simply needs to point them in the direction of a TV during the NFL’s Draft weekend.