Buckeyes star receiver Jeremiah Smith makes history with latest NIL deal
Ohio State Buckeyes sophomore wide receiver Jeremiah Smith exploded onto the scene in his freshman year last season, which put him on the map and helped him achieve success not only on the field but also off it.
After eclipsing 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, helping the Buckeyes win a national title in the process, Smith has come back even stronger in year two as he paces for even better numbers. Through seven games, he has 602 receiving yards and seven touchdowns, leading Ohio State to a 7-0 start and a number one ranking in the country.
A new endeavor off the field has Smith reaching a whole new level of stardom. On3's Nick Schultz reported that Smith became the first college athlete that Red Bull has ever had on one of their cans.
Smith originally signed an NIL deal with Red Bull last year, but was surprised by former NFL wide receiver Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson with a first look at the can. The cans will only be available in Ohio through December, and they come in 8.4 oz and 12 oz sizes.
“It’s truly a blessing for me to be the first collegiate athlete to grace a can of Red Bull,” Smith said in a statement. “I can’t thank them enough for all the thought that went into the can.”
According to On3, Smith's NIL valuation is now at $4.2 million, which ranks him third on their top 100. He has clearly become one of the most profitable college athletes in the country.
The good times are only going to continue rolling for Smith as his team has five more games in the regular season before a potential trip to the conference title and playoff run. He has a chance to build the kind of legacy that most Ohio State players would dream of having.
Smith has certainly done a great job of walking in the same footsteps that other recent Ohio State receivers like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka have to find success in the NFL. Unfortunately for Smith, he'll have to wait one more year before he can start living his dream of playing in the NFL, as he will most likely be a first-round pick.
Until that time, Smith has a chance to continue making history at Ohio State and put himself in a position that no one else in school history has even come close to achieving.