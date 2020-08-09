BuckeyesNow OSU Football Trivia: Scarlet & Grey in the 2010’s

The 2010’s were an extremely successful stretch of years for the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. With four head coaches over this span, OSU was still able to secure a national championship title and New Year's Day bowl game appearances nearly every season they stepped on the field.

Now that we finally have a schedule locked down for Big Ten play this year, we’d like to test just how sharp you are on the events that transpired in the world of Buckeyes football over the past 10 years.

We've read all the rumors this week about a potentially canceled season, but why not have a little fun in the meantime? With 25 days remaining until OSU is scheduled to kick off the season against Illinois, we’re going to ask you 25 trivia questions. Each question is worth two points, so if you rack up a 100% on the quiz below, your score will be a 50/50.

We’d like to know well you perform, so don’t be shy about dropping your scores down in the comments section! Good luck - may the odds be ever in your favor!

Take the quiz here!

