Buffalo Bills Projected to Land Dynamic Ohio State Defender
The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to see many of their star players from 2024 end up leaving for the NFL Draft. On both sides of the football, they are going to be losing elite talent.
JT Tuimoloau is just one of the many key pieces that Ohio State will lose. After yet another big-time year with the Buckeyes, Tuimoloau is expected to have a shot at being a first round pick.
Throughout the course of the 2024 season, Tuimoloau ended up recording 61 total tackles to go along with 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles, and three defended passes.
Those numbers show a glimpse at what kind of future he can have in the NFL. Tuimoloau has elite pass rushing potential, which is something that many teams around the league need.
With that being said, where could he end up going in the 2025 NFL Draft?
Bucky Brooks of NFL.com has released his first mock draft. He has the Ohio State star ending up with the Buffalo Bills as the No. 30 overall pick in the first round.
"The Bills' blue-collar culture makes this Ohio State product a perfect fit. JTT's a rugged edge player with upside as a pass rusher," Brooks wrote.
Tuimoloau would be a perfect fit with the Bills. They need more pass rushing and his play style fits with the way Buffalo runs its defense.
Being able to land with a clear-cut Super Bowl contender would be a great situation as well. Tuimoloau would be able to come in, play a role early on, and become a long-term part of the Bills' efforts to win it all.
Needless to say, the Buckeyes are going to miss his impact on the defensive side of the football in 2025. He ends his Ohio State career with 23.5 sacks, showcasing just how good he has been since he started his tenure in Columbus.
While there is a lot of time between now and the NFL Draft and there is no guarantee where a player will end up, Buffalo is a team to keep a close eye on when it comes to Tuimoloau.