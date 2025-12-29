Eagles Legend Chirps Josh Allen for Missed Throw on Two-Point Conversion
The Bills nearly pulled off yet another incredible comeback against the Eagles on Sunday afternoon... until they didn’t.
After going down 13–0 in the first half, Buffalo scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter and put themselves in position to tie things up with an extra point with just five seconds to go in the game. Instead, however, coach Sean McDermott elected to go for two. The offense didn’t convert, and the Bills lost—falling to 11–5 on the season.
The aforementioned two-point try saw quarterback Josh Allen drift slightly left before missing a wide-open Khalil Shakir in the back of the end zone with an off-platform throw, and in turn saw Eagles legend Donovan McNabb recall a similar play he once made—and completed—during his time with Philadelphia.
“The throw Josh Allen missed,” McNabb wrote on X (formerly Twitter) while quoting a post with a video of him throwing a touchdown to a wide open Brent Celek.
Oof. Quite the chirp from the former Philly legend.
With their loss to the Eagles, Buffalo officially failed to win the AFC East for the first time since 2019. Philadelphia, meanwhile, improved to 11–5 on the season.