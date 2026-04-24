Caleb Downs Credits Ohio State for Preparing Him for Dallas Cowboys Opportunity

The transition from Ohio State to the Dallas Cowboys could feel like a leap for most players.

For Caleb Downs, it sounded like business as usual.

“Playing at a higher level, playing at a new, big brand, that’s not any different for me,” Downs said after being selected No. 11 overall. “I’m super excited to be a part of the team and get to work.”

Caleb pointed to his time in Columbus and even before that as the foundation. “I feel like I’ve been competing with NFL talent all my life,” he said. “So I can transition at the next level.”

At Ohio State, that meant daily reps against one of college football’s most reliable pipelines of NFL wide receivers.

“I think it’s just being able to have awareness for where everybody’s at on the field,” Downs said. “Going against those guys makes you better and makes the game easier.”

Preparation, sharpened by competition, is how he framed it. “Coach Day and everybody does a great job creating a competitive nature,” Downs said. “Iron sharpens iron at the end of the day.”

Ask Downs to describe his game, and the answer comes quickly.

“Very instinctual,” he said. “Play with a quick trigger, play with great eyes, the ability to make plays in all facets of the field...I want to be an impact player. I want to be a playmaker.”

That mindset fits the expectations in Dallas, a franchise where winning is assumed.

“I feel like both the teams that I played on in college expect to win every year as well,” Downs said. “That’s not going to be any different for me.”

Even as the moment unfolded, shaking hands with the commissioner and hearing his name called, Downs kept the same perspective.

“Felt blessed, honestly,” he said. “God’s allowed me to be put in this situation. I’m just here to glorify Him and thank Him...My faith is the most important part of my life. I wouldn’t do anything without it.”

He did not hesitate when asked what matters most beyond football. “

Even with the next chapter underway, he made it clear he is not stepping into the league alone.

“Ohio State’s brotherhood is kind of incomparable,” he said. “There’s people that I can call on from guys that played 20 years ago to guys that I’m playing with today...Playing football...That’s what I’m focused on.”

And now, he will be doing it on Sundays, exactly the way he always has.