Ranking the Three Deepest Position Groups on Ohio State’s Defense

Having to replace 7 starters from a year ago, 3 of which were drafted in the first 15 picks of the NFL draft, Matt Patricia has an uphill battle trying to replicate what was the No. 1 scoring defense in college football last season.

Even with the losses, this year’s defensive unit has two things different from a year ago: more depth and scheme continuity.

Patricia was instantly successful bringing his NFL scheme to the Ohio State defense, even with the players having to learn it in one summer. Now with a season under their belt in the scheme, returners like cornerback Jermaine Matthews Jr., Devin Sanchez, and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. should make instant leaps.

Along with these returners, Patricia and Head Coach Ryan Day brought in a loaded portal that is filled with instant contributors, but also crucial depth pieces to bring strong rotations all around the defense. This should bring strong competition during summer camp and a lot more players seeing the field for the Buckeyes this season.

Heading into summer camp, here are Ohio State’s three deepest position groups on defense.

Safety

In losing Caleb Downs to the NFL Draft this offseason, it seemed impossible for the safety position to be as strong as last year’s.

Yet, with the retention of Jaylen McClain and the addition of 4-star transfers Earl Little Jr. and Terry Moore the position is again a loaded one for the Buckeyes.

McClain returns after a strong campaign next to Downs in which he recorded 53 tackles and 3 pass deflections on the year. Little Jr. was an All-ACC second-team selection last season with 4 interceptions and 2 forced fumbles on the year. Moore missed all of last season with a torn ACL, but as a junior in 2024 was an All-ACC second team selection as well with 71 total tackles and 4 interceptions.

All three should be starters, with McClain and Moore holding the safety positions and Little Jr. playing as a nickel cornerback.

The group’s depth does not stop here, as 4-star freshman Blaine Bradford and Khmari Bing getting the chance to learn and develop into potential starters next season.

This three-headed trio for Ohio State should be one of its most productive groups, and their versatility gives Matt Patricia a lot of freedom to throw different looks at opposing offenses next season.

Cornerback

The secondary is already a daunting sight when looking at the safety room, but the cornerback position holds just as much depth for the Buckeyes.

Matthews Jr. and Sanchez are one of the best returning cornerback duos in the country, and the additions of 4-star transfer Dominick Kelly and 3-star transfer Cam Calhoun creates a strong rotation for Patricia.

Matthews Jr. was a third-team All-Big Ten Selection last season, recording 26 total tackles and two interceptions. Sanchez, a former 5-star recruit, is expected to make a giant leap in his sophomore year.

Kelly, who saw limited time as a freshman at Georgia in 2025, brings a lot of upside to the room. A 4-star in the 2025 class, his development over the summer in Patricia’s system should give the Buckeyes another crucial rotational piece. Calhoun was another 4-star in the 2025 class, will not see as much time as Kelly this season, but should be a great piece in the room going forward.

4-star prospects Jay Timmons and Jordan Thomas round out the room, with the secondary as a whole being one of the deepest in the country.

Defensive End

Ohio State lost two crucial pieces to their pass rush with Caden Curry and off-ball linebacker Arvell Reese, yet still present a lot of talent at the position.

Jackson Jr. returns for his senior season and should be a surefire starter, but the other spot off the edge could be claimed by four different rushers, which is a good problem to have.

Beau Atkinson returns after a let down year for the Buckeyes, but showed strong flashes in the spring game where he had a sack and an interception. Zion Grady also returns, and there is a lot of confidence he will become a strong contributor this season after limited time in 2025.

Alabama transfer Qua Russaw and incoming 4-star freshman Khary Wilder round out the room and also should be immediate competitors for playing time. This group should see the most rotation, and as a whole be a very strong group for Matt Patricia and the Buckeyes this season.