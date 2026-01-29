Josh Allen Had Sad Comments About Bills Firing Sean McDermott

After Joe Brady was officially introduced as the Bills’ next head coach, quarterback Josh Allen also spoke to the media for the first time since the coaching change.

The last time Allen addressed reporters, he was teary-eyed following the Bills’ heartbreaking loss to the Broncos in overtime. Two days later, the Bills fired head coach Sean McDermott, a figure that brought Buffalo back to the playoffs year after year and had been Allen’s only coach as a pro.

Multiple Bills players expressed disapproval right after the firing and Allen noted on Thursday that he was “very emotional” when he learned the news.

“I’m sitting in my house, I wake up, I took a call from Mr. Pegula telling me what transpired,” Allen recalled to reporters. “I called coach McDermott immediately. I’ve got nothing but love and respect for coach McDermott. The last eight years of my life, he’s been through ups and downs of me as a player, as a person. He’s seen me grow up in a sense.”

Allen continued, “To know that we’ve had a lot of success here. I’d be lying to you if I’m sitting here saying that I feel like I had part in it. Because if I make one more play, that game in Denver, we’re probably not having this press conference right now, we’re probably not making a change. We’re probably getting ready to play another game. That’s the hard part to take in from my perspective, but that’s reality. It is what it is now, and I am very fortunate and thankful for coach McDermott and everything that he’s done and the trajectory that he’s set for our players.”

In the 10 days since, Allen has taken part in coaching interviews as the Bills decided to promote Brady from offensive coordinator to their next head coach. Between the coaching change, undergoing a procedure for a broken bone and expecting a baby with his wife Hailee Steinfeld, Allen called this time “a whirlwind,” but he is excited for what Brady will bring as the new coach.

“I’m very looking forward to Joe and everything that entails with him becoming the head coach and guys getting behind him and rallying behind him and understanding his vision because I do believe in it,” Allen said.

"I fully believe in who we hired. I truly believe in the direction of this organization, starting from the top."

