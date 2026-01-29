2026 NFL Top 100 Player Projection, Nos. 10–1: The Best of the Best

We have reached the top 10 in my projections for the top 100 players in 2026, and there were so many questions to answer before settling on who’s going to be the best of the best a year from now.

Perhaps for the first time in a long time, there’s an honest debate about who’s the best football player in the world. There was no transition year after Tom Brady gave up the mantle, because Patrick Mahomes quickly established himself as the best before the greatest of all time retired five years ago.

However, Mahomes sustained a significant knee injury in December, perhaps jeopardizing his ability to begin the 2026 season. But it’s not just the injury that has opened the door for the No. 1 spot. Mahomes and his offense have hit a wall over the past two seasons and will need to find ways to reinvent themselves, which will be difficult without Mahomes for most of the offseason.

Gilberto Manzano’s top 100 player projection: Nos. 100-51 | Nos. 50-11

Also, the discussion about who’s No. 1 isn’t just about the quarterbacks because edge rusher Myles Garrett is coming off a historic 2025 season. But, for another reminder, this list isn’t about what happened last year. We’re projecting what’s to come while factoring in team surroundings.

All right, let’s get to our top 10 projected players of 2026. I’m sure everyone will agree with these rankings. And, again, don’t yell just at me because there were eight of us on the MMQB staff who voted for the top 20 players.

Let the debate begin!

Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Browns edge Myles Garrett, Rams receiver Puka Nacua and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes | Erick W. Rasco (Allen, Mahomes); Chris Unger/Getty Images (Garrett); Steven Bisig/Imagn Images (Nacua)

10. Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs (Points from votes: 64)

Mahomes underwent surgery less than two days after tearing ligaments in his knee against the Chargers in December. The two-time MVP is determined to be ready in time for the 2026 season opener. Perhaps Mahomes won’t have as much mobility—his off-scripted plays make him the best at his position—for the early part of the season, but he can lean on his pocket-passing skills and the Chiefs’ running game, which is in serious need of help this offseason. Also, there could be plenty of motivation for Mahomes, because for the first time in a long time, he’s not viewed as the best, depending on who you ask. In 2025, Mahomes completed 62.7% of his passes for 3,587 yards, 22 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

9. Joe Burrow, QB, Bengals (67)

Burrow is coming off another rocky season due to injuries and a lack of help on defense. Still, it’s hard for us to give up on possibly the best pocket passer in the NFL. Burrow’s game has a throwback feel, and his skill set resembles that of Tom Brady over more than two decades. Burrow won’t play up to his potential until he shows he can stay healthy. It’s been three years since Burrow has been in the playoffs and five since guiding the Bengals to the Super Bowl. Perhaps we’re giving Burrow too much credit for his early success, but, in 2024, he had an MVP-worthy season with a league-high 4,918 yards. In eight games this season, Burrow completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions.

8. Bijan Robinson, RB, Falcons (74)

You know Robinson is the real deal when Barkley says Robinson is the most talented running back in the league—Barkley said this after rushing for 2,000 yards. He has plenty of respect from his peers for his absurd vision and ability to cut to evade defenders. Robinson’s blend of power and quickness compares to what Chargers great LaDainian Tomlinson did in the 2000s. Robinson has recorded at least 1,400 rushing yards in back-to-back seasons. He recorded a career-high 79 catches for 820 yards and a league-high 2,298 scrimmage yards in 2025.

7. Penei Sewell, OT, Lions (75)

Sewell received points from all eight MMQB voters for our top-20 list. His presence has given the Lions one of the best offensive lines in the past few seasons, and he was the first building block after coach Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes were hired in 2021. There would be no high-scoring offense in Detroit without Sewell’s vast skill set. He’s been named a first-team All-Pro in three consecutive seasons, and was a part of this excellent Sports Illustrated cover last year .

6. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Lions (79)

Gibbs would likely rank Sewell ahead of him because he’s the one providing the running lanes, but he also does his part as a dangerous playmaker. Gibbs doesn't need much room to turn a short run into a lengthy touchdown. His speed is unmatched, but he’s also capable of running clean routes, making him the ultimate gadget player for the Lions’ offense. Detroit drew criticism for using the No. 12 pick in the 2023 draft on a skinny running back out of Alabama. But he has held up well, evident from recording at least 1,800 scrimmage yards in back-to-back seasons. In that span, Gibbs has rushed for at least 1,200 yards and gained at least 500 receiving yards. He also has 49 total touchdowns in three seasons.

5. Will Anderson Jr., edge, Texans (91)

Anderson’s superior strength and relentless motor make him unblockable in one-on-one situations. He finds ways to wreck games, even against double teams, with the three-sack performance in the divisional round vs. the Patriots being a perfect example. Anderson’s stats don’t tell the entire story of how impactful he is on game day, but he did have a career-high 12 sacks and 23 QB hits and was named first-team All-Pro in 2025. The attention Anderson commands has allowed Danielle Hunter to break free on the opposite side and given coach DeMeco Ryans the flexibility to build one of the best defenses in recent memory.

4. Puka Nacua, WR, Rams (112)

I still laugh at Rams coach Sean McVay shouting at reporters to remind them that Nacua “went off today” after a 225-yard performance against the Seahawks. McVay was a bit blindsided about the questions regarding Nacua’s immature actions with a few knucklehead streamers days before the thrilling Week 16 battle in Seattle. Eventually, McVay collected himself and addressed the situation. Still, it shows you how special a player Nacua has become in three seasons that his coach had a hard time putting aside one of the best performances of the season. If Nacua can avoid the streamers, he’ll continue to ascend as one of the most versatile playmakers in the league. He’s not afraid to block, often puts his body on the line to catch everything in sight, and is even capable of making plays from the backfield. Nacua set career highs in receptions (129), receiving yards (1,715) and touchdowns (10).

Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase has a three-year streak of at least 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Ja’Marr Chase, WR, Bengals (126)

Perhaps Chase got the edge over Nacua from our voters because his star quarterback is much younger, with Burrow being 29, and it’s not a total guarantee that 37-year-old Matthew Stafford is back in L.A. next season. Or maybe I’m overthinking it here. After all, Chase is the most dangerous downfield playmaker in the NFL. There was a time when every team wanted the next Tyreek Hill, but that type of skill set is rare, and Chase has it and might be a better route runner than Hill. Teams know Burrow wants to hit Chase downfield, but there’s not much defenses can do to stop the connection. The dynamic star receiver has a three-year streak of at least 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards.

2. Myles Garrett, edge, Browns (142)

Garrett received two first-place votes from our panel after his historic 23-sack season, setting a single-season record. It’s wild to think that Garrett broke the record despite his team playing from behind most of the season. Offenses build the bulk of their game plans around stopping Garrett, and they still can’t do it. He’s had at least 14 sacks in five consecutive seasons and will likely win his second Defensive Player of the Year award next month. He’s truly a generational great and will be remembered as one of the best at his position all time.

1. Josh Allen, QB, Bills (148)

To appreciate Allen’s greatness, you have to put aside the playoff failures. And maybe we shouldn’t rank him No. 1 without a Super Bowl title, but this list isn’t only about quarterbacks, and I’m glad my colleagues didn’t lose sight of that when voting. We’re highlighting the best players, not the most accomplished ones. You can’t view Garrett as a top-three player if you’re going to punish Allen for the lack of team success. There’s no better player in football than when Allen is at his best. He’s John Elway and Cam Newton rolled into one player. Yes, he’s erratic at times, but there’s no stopping him when he’s in his Bruce Lee element . The reigning MVP finished 2025 by completing 69.3% of his passes for 3,668 yards, 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, along with 112 carries for 579 yards and 14 touchdowns.

