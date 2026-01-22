Where Five Former Ohio State Buckeyes Land in the Latest Mock Draft

The talent on both sides of the ball was undeniable for Ohio State this past season, like it is every year.

The defensive side is where the Buckeyes shined though, and in the latest mock draft on SI from Daniel Flick, there is no shortage of Buckeyes in the first round.

The first Ohio State player off the board in Flick’s mock was:

Arvell Reese, LB, to the New York Jets, second overall.

“The 6' 4", 243-pound Reese can play linebacker and edge rusher, and he’s explosive, violent, and rangy. He can be a game-changing piece on the Jets’ defense.” Flick wrote.

After the Jets miss out on Dante Moore, they opt to go with a versatile, nasty defender in Reese. New York was ranked in the bottom half of the NFL in loads of defensive stats, second-least amount of sacks (26), fifth-worst pressure rate (29.9%), and gave up the fourth-most rushing yards per game (139.5). Adding Reese will give them a guy who changes those stats for the better in his rookie season.

The next former Buckeye taken is:

Caleb Downs, S, to the New York Giants, fifth overall.

“Downs tarred for three years and pairs athleticism and instincts with the versatility to play in the box, in coverage, and make plays in pursuit," Flick wrote.

Flick mentioned how new head coach of the Giants, John Harbaugh, had a history of drafting defensive backs in the past couple of years in Baltimore, Kyle Hamilton & Malaki Starks. The Giants' defense allowed the fifth-most yards per game (359.5) and could use Downs, who is likely the best overall player in the draft.

With the next pick, another dynamic playmaker from the Bucks is taken:

Carnell Tate, WR, to the Cleveland Browns, sixth overall.

“Cleveland needs to add weapons and give receiver Jerry Jeudy a running mate. Tate, a standout for the Buckeyes this fall, stands 6' 3" and 195 pounds. He has a wide catch radius, strong hands to finish through contact, and can stretch defenses vertically.” - Flick

Cleveland is dying for a reliable receiver to make plays on the outside, and Tate would provide that from day one. His body control and catch radius will make him any quarterback’s best friend.

Going back to the defense is where the next Buckeye comes from:

Sonny Styles, LB, to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 15th overall.

“The 6' 5", 243-pound Styles has strong, effective hands and loads of athleticism. He’s still developing his feel for coverage, but he’s a tremendous run defender—and his tape against Indiana in the Big Ten title game was superb.” - Flick

Styles is an NFL-ready linebacker who has improved his game each year with the Bucks, totaling over 245 tackles, 132 solo tackles, nine passes defended, nine sacks, three forced fumbles, and an interception in his Ohio State career. He will be a superb addition to any NFL defense in the middle of the defense.

The final Buckeye mocked also comes from defense:

Kayden McDonald, DT, to the Chicago Bears, 25th overall.

“McDonald, who stands an imposing 6' 3" and 326 pounds, won Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year and is an elite run defender. He’s powerful at the point of attack, resets the line of scrimmage, occupies blocks, and has the lateral range to make plays in pursuit.” - Flick.

While the Bears had a great season, making it to the playoffs and winning a game, the defensive side of the ball is where they struggled. Chicago allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game (134.5), along with the fourth-most rushing yards per play (5.0).

McDonald is a guy who should immensely improve those numbers. Ohio State ranked in the top seven in 2025 and 2024 in the fewest rushing yards allowed per game across all of college football.