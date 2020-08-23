Buckeye Breakfast: Chase Young, Ezekiel Elliott and Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Rise and shine, Buckeye Nation! Each morning, we get you caught up on the latest news and information regarding Ohio State and the world of college athletics. Here are your headlines for August 23, 2020.

Washington Continues “Being Smart” with Chase Young

The former Buckeye defensive end, and recent No. 2 overall draft pick, was removed from Washington’s practice this past Wednesday and is currently dealing with a hip flexor injury. Young has reportedly been on the field the past few days (wearing a helmet) but has been mostly watching drills.

“You’ve got to be smart,” Rivera told the Washington Times. “You don’t want to overwork him (or wear him down) and then next thing you know he’s missing four or five days.”

The video below was included in yesterday's "This Week in Social Media" story, but it's worth including again as Young certainly impressed during the team's first padded practice.

Zeke Talks Approach After Dealing with COVID-19

Fifth-year running back Ezekiel Elliott spoke recently about returning from the coronavirus. The former Ohio State star tested positive back in June and was mostly asymptomatic, but did mention he had a cough and heavy breathing for two days.



“I probably didn’t work out for a month,” Elliott told Jori Epstein of USA TODAY after the Cowboys’ first padded practice. “Because there’s some complications COVID can cause to your organs, you’ve got to make sure your heart and lungs are working all together before you get back out there.”

Elliot, who said he passed a month-long quarantine with online gaming via Twitch, expects a regular workload once again this season. He has already rushed for more than 5,400 yards and 40 touchdowns in his NFL career.

Checking the Salaries of Big Ten Presidents

Ryan Glasspiegel of Outkick analyzed what the individual accountability of these university leaders should be from a financial angle in his weekend piece...

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has taken a lot of heat for the recent decision to postpone fall sports, but Glasspiegel suggests that presidents making such a considerable amount of money should be more transparent about how (or if) they even voted.

Collectively, the group makes over $13 million with new Ohio State president-elect Kristina Johnson comfortably topping the list. See what she and others earn yearly in GASSPIEGEL’S FULL ARTICLE.



We hope you have a great day - and remember ... time and change will surely show, how firm thy friendship OHIO!

