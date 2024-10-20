Chicago Bulls Sign Former Ohio State Star
A former Ohio State Buckeyes star has found a new home with the Chicago Bulls.
According to release from the Bulls on X, the team has agreed to a two-way contract with forward E.J. Liddell.
Of course, Liddell was a major star for Ohio State during his college career. He played the 2023-24 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans.
Originally drafted by the Pelicans with the No. 41 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Liddell has played in eight career NBA games so far. He averaged 0.5 points and 0.6 rebounds in those appearances.
Clearly, Liddell is a depth piece on a two-way deal. More than likely, he won't end up having much of a role if any with Chicago. However, he will have a chance to earn time if he sticks for the entire year.
During his career with the Buckeyes, Liddell played in 92 games. He averaged 14.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.6 blocks per game.
In his final season at Ohio State, Liddell put up the best numbers of his career. He ended up averaging 19.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.6 blocks per game during the 2021-22 season. Liddell also shot 49.0 percent from the floor and 37.4 percent on his three-point attempts.
At 23 years old, Liddell still has plenty of time to develop his game and find a role in the NBA. Perhaps, that will come with the Bulls.
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Liddell moving forward. All Buckeyes fans will continue to root for him as he embarks on his new chapter with Chicago. Hopefully, he'll be able to put his talent together and get some NBA playing time.
For now, our congratulations go out to Liddell for landing his new deal with the Bulls.