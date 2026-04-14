Legend Bey To Miss Ohio State Spring Game Due to Newly Revealed Injury

The Buckeyes will show a glimpse of things to come next Saturday, April 18, at their 2026 Ohio State Spring Game.

However, fans might have to wait a little longer to see one of their most exciting new players in action.

Freshman running back Legend Bey will most likely be out due to a “hamstring injury that’s been bothering him for a couple of weeks,” according to head coach Ryan Day.

The 5’10’’-177 pound Bey is considered one of the top playmakers from the Buckeyes 2026 recruiting class as a four-star athlete ranked 151st nationally by 247Sports.

Bey’s absence isn’t the only worry for Ohio State’s offensive backfield, as sophomore running back Anthony “Turbo” Rogers will also likely be out due to injury.

“Turbo is probably not going to make it. Legend is probably not going to make it. So we’re down running backs,” shared Day.

Rogers is coming off a season where he couldn’t get on the field for the Buckeyes due to injuries in 2025.

Meanwhile, the Buckeyes will also be without last year’s standout freshman Bo Jackson, who suffered a torn labrum during the 2025 season and who hasn’t been medically cleared to practice yet.

Like Jackson, fellow sophomore Isaiah West also had shoulder surgery during the offseason, and won’t be a part of the intrasquad scrimmage. Jackson’s and West’s injuries were supposed to afford Bey and others a ton of opportunities during the spring.

What Legend Bey’s Injury Means for the Buckeyes As They Approach Their Ohio State Spring Game

Keeping Bey sidelined for the Spring Game is a good idea for the Buckeyes, as it’s set to feature live tackling with the exception for a couple of “thud” tempo series. The game will also be structured in an offense versus defense scrimmage format, instead of dividing the roster into two full teams, according to the head coach.

“We’re excited about that,” explained Day. “It’s a great opportunity, because of our numbers, to let guys get out there and play in front of a good crowd.”

The Buckeyes will need as much help as they can get from every player on their roster once the real games start in the summer, so taking care of Bey and others makes sense now.

Ohio State is coming off a couple of heart-breaking losses that derailed an otherwise memorable season that started off with so much promise and the school’s first back-to-back National Championships in the Buckeye’s sights.

Even with Bey and the other running backs out, the 2026 Ohio State Spring Game will feature some of the program’s biggest names, including wide receiver Jeremiah Smith and quarterback Julian Sayin.

Other absences for the Spring Game include offensive lineman Austin Siereveld and linebacker Riley Pettijohn.