Former Ohio State linebacker and current NFL free agent linebacker Darron Lee was handed a four game suspension yesterday, according to ESPN NFL Insider Fields Yates. The nature of the suspension is unknown.

Last season, Lee won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs, but was not re-signed to stay in Kansas City. Additionally, Lee has not had any suitors with any other teams in free agency thus far. Being sidelined to start the season certainly won't help his cause as he looks for a new home.

Coming out of Ohio State, Lee was the No. 20 overall pick of the New York Jets in the 2016 NFL Draft. Before declaring for the NFL Draft, Lee played two full seasons in a Buckeye uniform, registering 146 tackles and 11 sacks. He was also a part of the 2014 Ohio State National Championship team.

Lee was selected as the second linebacker in the draft in 2016 and played with the Jets until 2018. New York declined his fifth-year option and proceeded to trade him to the Chiefs for a sixth round pick last May.

As Pro Football Rumors notes, this is Lee’s second NFL suspension. In December of 2018, he was suspended four games for a violation of the league’s substance-abuse policy. That ended his career-high three-interception campaign prematurely.

Lee, 25, has made 272 total tackles in his NFL career and has accounted for 17 tackles for loss. He has made 38 starts in 56 games over the last four years. His best game of 2019 came in Week 6 against the Texans, when he recorded eight tackles.

As always, stay tuned to all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage!