Defensive Coordinator Matt Patricia Has Four Word Phrase As Ohio State Rallying Cry

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive coordinator Matt Patricia isn't returning to Columbus to mess around. He wants to win and wants to do so immediately to erase the bad taste from the Buckeyes' Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes last month.

To do so, Patricia needed a mindset shift. It's one made famous by ex-Ohio State legend Woody Hayes, whose words still resonate with Buckeye faithful to this day.

"You Win With People."

“When you go into a new building, man, you better leave all that baggage behind,” Patricia said, via The Silver Bulletin." “You [had] better leave that behind because they don’t deserve it or they’re not there in that same space.”

Patricia wants his players to remember, whether it's ex-safety Caleb Downs or a practice squad plsyer thst he wants to remain in their life for as long as he can instead of just being transactional.

“I really have a lot of joy in this and love being around the guys and the relationships,” Patricia said. “I’ve got guys that I coached in the 90s, and I’m still really close with, and guys that don’t call, they just be like, ‘Hey, I need your advice on this,’ or after football, career advice and things like that. So I love being that mentor.”

Patricia does tend to use the growth vs. fixed mindset, channeling the growth mindset as his main source of positive coaching.

“I just try to take it one step at a time,” Patricia said. “I always want to have that growth mindset. I always want to be a curious learner.”

Matt Patricia Finds Inner-Motivation to Lead Buckeyes

Nonetheless, though, one thing is non-negotiable.

“I’m gonna give you everything I got,” Patricia said. “I’m really gonna sacrifice everything I can to make sure I come through for you.”

Regardless of the outcome, that's Patricia's constant message.

Everything can be reset, which Patricia realized after a failed stint with the Detroit Lions.

“I wasn’t my best version,” Patricia said. “I think learning that is really important. That’s how you get better as a coach, as a person.”

Now, he says feels much better about himself overall. Especially when it comes to mentoring players where he knows they will be successful with the next level like Downs.

“I think just in general with Caleb [Downs], just the amount of experience he has playing football is probably the most important thing,” Patricia said. “And his professionalism, and how he prepares, is probably the best example that I can point to for all the players.”

With Patricia at peace, the Buckeyes defense can move forward as well.

It remains to be seen whether everything pays off. Come August, we will find out.