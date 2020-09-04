SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Denzel Ward's Leadership Needed in Thin Browns Secondary

Jake Hromada

Every offseason, Cleveland Browns fans find a reason to be excited only to be let down again (and again, and again). This seems like a good year to finally believe in the excitement, but injuries have already put a semi-damper on this preseason.

Last Monday, the Browns lost rookie safety Grant Delpit to a ruptured achilles. They were already without Greedy Williams, M.J. Stewart Jr., Kevin Johnson and Terrance Mitchell.

Denzel Ward is clearly one of the better cornerbacks in the National Football League (NFL) but, with these injuries piling up, expectations for the third-year pro and former Buckeye will be even greater. The Browns drafted him to become an unquestioned leader and, well, that time has come.

The No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 draft, Ward has been alongside veterans T.J. Carrie and Terrance Mitchell throughout recent memory. With Carrie now in Indianapolis and Mitchell missing time, many will anticipate Ward taking the next step and evolving into a true vocal leader.

We already know Ward has the physical chops to be one of the best corners in the league. He made the Pro Bowl as a rookie. Last year, a hamstring injury hurt his chances at making the Pro Bowl again but Ward actually performed even better in pass coverage.

Ward allowed the fifth-lowest completion percentage among qualifying cornerbacks in 2019. Per NFL Inside Edge, just 36 of the 73 (49.3%) passes thrown Ward’s way were completed.

He also finished fifth in the league as a rookie, but allowed just over 50 percent of passes thrown his way to be caught (47 of 97). He was the only player at his position to finish in the top five in each of the last two seasons.

The Browns tried to get Ward some help on Thursday when they traded a 2021 fifth round pick to Jacksonville for safety Ronnie Harrison, a third-year-pro and two-time College Football Playoff national champion at Alabama.

There is no doubt Ward has the talent, but now it's time to see the leadership. It may be "next man up" in the Cleveland secondary behind Ward, but we all know the buck stops with No. 21 in brown and orange.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage! 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GAME PREVIEW: Ohio State Launches Virtual Season at Illinois

After months of working through COVID-19, the Buckeyes get back on the gridiron against the Fighting Illini at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.

Adam Prescott

by

Brendan Gulick

Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott Wants to Align Football Season with Big Ten

ESPN's Heather Dinich shared on Get Up this morning that Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott is trying to get the Big Ten on board with starting their football seasons simultaneously.

Brendan Gulick

Early Enrolled Freshmen Won't Be Eligible for Spring Season

Big Ten and Pac-12 schools were hoping their early enrollees would be eligible for a potential spring season, but the NCAA Football Oversight Committee isn't allowing it. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Friday Night Fix: Ohio State Commits Look to Shine in Week 2

See where future Buckeyes are playing tonight in high school football.

Jake Hromada

Recruiting: Which Schools Have the Top Defensive Back Classes in 2021?

The six DB commits from Ohio State ranks right there with the best groups in this latest cycle.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Ohio State Reporting Increase in CoVID-19 Cases

Ohio State CoVID cases for on-campus students are down ever-so-slightly, but the cases for students living off-campus have surged. Plus, there's a new behind-the-scenes documentary of TBDBITL. And Michigan's governor has reversed her decision and has reinstated high school football.

Kyle Kelly

30-35% of Positive COVID-19 Athletes in Big Ten Have Myocarditis

Penn State’s director of athletic medicine Wayne Sebastianelli elaborated in a board of directors meeting Monday. Read more here.

Jake Hromada

Big Ten Ordered to Produce Additional Documentation in Nebraska Players' Lawsuit

The Big Ten is now required to turn over all documents regarding the league's vote to postpone the fall football season, as well as their full conference bylaws. Last week, they redacted 11 of the 13 pages of the conference bylaws submitted to the court.

Brendan Gulick

Recruiting: 2022 Ohio Prospect Aamil Wagner Still Waiting on Buckeyes to Offer

Athletic 6-foot-6 offensive/defensive lineman, from Dayton area, is one of the top in-state prospects.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Fractures Thumb

Arnette fractured his thumb and is in a soft cast in his first training camp. Plus, Georgia's quarterback opts out before ever playing a snap for the Bulldogs. Read more.

Brendan Gulick