Baltimore Ravens List J.K. Dobbins Fourth on Depth Chart

Brendan Gulick

The 2019 Baltimore Ravens had the best rushing attack in NFL history, so the selection of Ohio State's bellcow J.K. Dobbins was a bit of a surprise last April. Most teams tend to address positions of weakness in the draft, and to Baltimore's credit, they also picked LSU linebacker Patrick Queen to bolster the defense.

But as teams prepare for their final week of practice before the NFL season launches, it came as a bit of a surprise that Dobbins was listed fourth on the depth chart. It's not a guarantee that a second round draft pick is going to be a starter, but that's certainly the case more often than not ... and I'm not sure I've ever seen a healthy second round pick listed so low on the depth chart.

The first depth chart of the season is exactly that - and it may not be an indication of how the Ravens plan to use Dobbins. But considering his production and resume at Ohio State and the praise he's earned throughout training camp, the first depth chart certainly raised some eyebrows.

"Confidence plus coachability plus talent, that's a pretty good combination and he's got all of that," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said of Dobbins. He also said Dobbins will play a "significant role" this year.

Dobbins has the luxury of learning from learning one of the best running backs in the game in Mark Ingram. Ingram has been quick to compliment Dobbins work ethic and said he wants to pass along his knowledge of the game to the rookie.

“He’s a great young back, man,” Ingram said. “He had a great career at Ohio State. That’s what this league is all about, especially running backs. Being able to pay the game forward. I had guys that paid the game forward to me. Just to be able to pass the game down — pass knowledge down — anything he wants to know. I’m there to help him. I’m there to support him.”

Dobbins isn't unfamiliar with sharing a backfield. While he showcased himself as the Buckeyes' top option the last two years, he's shared carries with Mike Weber and Master Teague in Columbus. Now he'll be working with the reigning NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and the best rushing attack in league history.

Dobbins torched defenses for three years while in college, rushing for at least 1,000 yards each season. Last year as a junior, he became the second all-time leading rusher in program history behind Archie Griffin. He ran for 4,459 yards, caught passes for 645 yards and scored 43 total touchdowns. During his stellar junior season, Dobbins ran for a program single-season record 2,003 yards and 21 scores.

With 223 yards rushing against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore set the NFL single 16-game-season team rushing record with 3,296 yards, breaking a mark that had stood for 41 years. The Ravens are scheduled to open the 2020 season on Sunday, September 13 against the Cleveland Browns.

