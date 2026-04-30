Don’t Be Surprised When These 3 Ohio State Buckeyes Turn Heads in 2026

With the 2026 NFL Draft now in the books and several former Ohio State players heading to their new pro teams, it’s time to focus on the players on this year’s roster who have the potential to step up and make a big impression.

This season, a few players will take on new roles that they’ve never experienced with the Buckeyes or in college football. Here are three players to keep an eye on as they aim to make a significant impact.

Pass Rusher Zion Grady

Grady is entering his second season at Ohio State after playing 10 games last year, where he recorded two tackles for loss and one sack as a freshman.

Even though Grady didn’t see much action in double-digit games, he didn’t get much playing time with Caden Curry and Kenyatta Jackson Jr. ahead of him. However, with Curry now in the NFL, this could open the door for Grady to start this season. He’s definitely a player to watch, standing at 6-foot-4, and he has the potential to dominate in the pass rush with his skill set.

Defensive Back Earl Little Jr.

Little joined the Buckeyes this offseason after transferring from Florida State, where he spent two seasons. Before that, he played for two seasons at Alabama.

Ohio State will have the opportunity to utilize Little in various positions, including safety and nickel back. He can bring his four years of college football experience at two major programs to the Buckeyes.

Fans didn't get to see Little play in the Ohio State spring game on April 18 because of a cleanup procedure he underwent. However, head coach Ryan Day suggested that Little could return in the coming weeks and is expected to be ready for training camp in August.

Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Incoming freshman wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. could be among the next great receivers to emerge from Ohio State, and he might even earn a starting position this season.

Henry had an outstanding performance in the spring game, making a spectacular 34-yard reception, then following it up with a fantastic 40-yard touchdown.

The true freshman could develop into Ohio State's No. 2 receiver by the end of the season, and he might even start the season off as a strong option for quarterback Julian Sayin if they establish strong chemistry during training camp.

If these three players can have breakout seasons, there’s a good chance the Buckeyes could be the team to beat this year.