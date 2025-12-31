Five Ohio State draft prospects with most on the line in the College Football Playoff

As second-ranked Ohio State gears up to face off against tenth-ranked Miami in the Cotton Bowl Classic on January 31st, their first game of this year’s College Football Playoff after enjoying a bye in the first round, it’s worth remembering that the Buckeyes will be closely monitored by NFL general managers, scouts and personnel executives.

After all, Ohio State could end up having the most draftees overall in next April’s 2026 NFL Draft, and also projects as the school with most first round prospects.

Let’s take a look at the five Buckeye draft hopefuls with most on the line throughout the College Football Playoff:

Arvell Reese, linebacker

For Reese, this could be quite simple: either he flashes the potential to become an every-down pass rusher at the next level -- even if Ohio State doesn’t use him that way -- and he locks down his spot as the first non-quarterback taken in the draft, possibly first overall depending on who’s picking, or he settles in as just the first linebacker selected. Why? Because even with all the versatility he’s shown during a monster breakout season, off-ball linebackers aren’t valued as much as pass rushers.

Reese’s 6.5 sacks for the season are enough proof to validate him as an occasional blitzer, but becoming a full-time pass rusher is something else, and not everyone can make a successful transition. For every Micah Parsons in the NFL, there’s a bunch of Isaiah Simmons and Aaron Currys.

Sonny Styles, linebacker

Reese’s playmaking counterpart was widely viewed as a sure first rounder at the beginning of the year, but his draft stock somehow slipped towards a top of the second round projection by mid season, probably due to being overshadowed by Reese a little bit.

A former safety with ample range, missed tackles are not part of Styles’ vocabulary. His draft stock is on the rise again, as he’s jumped back into middle of the first round consideration during the second half of the season. If you take Reese out of the equation, Styles should be regarded as the best off-ball linebacker available.

Caden Curry, defensive end

Curry is presently leading the Buckeyes with 11.0 sacks for the year, yet he’s being projected anywhere between the third and seventh round on multiple mock drafts. Even his teammate Kenyatta Jackson Jr. is getting more love from draft analysts, with a couple of mocks seeing him sneak into the back end of the first round.

This boils down to a production versus potential debate between them, with Jackson possessing better measurables. That’s why an ultra-productive postseason can help Curry maintain his recent draft stock rise and allow him to get better second round consideration. Like Jackson, Curry is coming off a monster game against Indiana, so there’s some momentum here.

Max Klare, tight end

The Purdue transfer has struggled to create top-level production during his lone season in Columbus, registering 43 catches for 448 yards and two touchdowns. While it’s understandably hard to find a significant role on offense behind the likes of Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate, Klare ended up with a lower yards per reception average than two other tight ends and a running back, and his two receiving TDs tie him with Will Kacmarek -- projected as a seventh-rounder or free agent -- for the team lead at the position.

Klare’s measurables and the athletic ability displayed during his last two seasons at Purdue make him intriguing, but he’ll have to finish strong to regain consideration as one of the top tight end available against the stiff competition provided by Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq, Texas’ Jack Endries and Vanderbilt’s Eli Stowers.

Austin Siereveld, offensive tackle

While the other bookend tackle, Phillip Daniels, might have the toughest upcoming task among Ohio State’s blockers -- having to face off against Miami’s Rueben Bain Jr. -- Siereveld’s job against Akheem Mesidor won’t be exactly a walk in the park.

Siereveld’s draft stock has shot up since November, and he hasn’t allowed a sack in 13 games this year. He’s being projected by many as a guard at the next level, so his next snaps against top-shelf competition could determine if he stays at tackle when he goes pro.