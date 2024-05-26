Ex Ohio State Buckeyes OL Billy Price Forced To Retire After 'Terrifying' Medical Issue
Six years ago, former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price was coming off of an amazing season in Columbus.
Not only was he a unanimous All-American, but he also took home the Remington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's best center. He would then follow that up by being selected 21st overall in the of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, joining Denzel Ward as one of two Buckeyes selected in the first round.
Now, however, Price's career has unexpectedly come to an early end, with the former Buckeyes star being forced to medically retire after he underwent a 'terrifying' medical scare, known as a pulmonary embolism.
"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price said in a statement on Instagram. "On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."
While in Columbus, Price was also named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2015, before earning First-team conference honors in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.
After spending three seasons with the Bengals, Price would bounce around the NFL over the next three years, making stops with the Giants, Raiders, Cardinals, Saints, and most recently the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.