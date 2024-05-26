Buckeyes Now

Ex Ohio State Buckeyes OL Billy Price Forced To Retire After 'Terrifying' Medical Issue

Former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price has announced his retirement after a scary medical issue came to light.

Matt Galatzan

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Trenton Greene (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016. Ohio State won 77-10. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) Osu16bg Xtra Ac 55
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Trenton Greene (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016. Ohio State won 77-10. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) Osu16bg Xtra Ac 55 / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

Six years ago, former Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price was coming off of an amazing season in Columbus.

Not only was he a unanimous All-American, but he also took home the Remington Trophy, which is awarded to the nation's best center. He would then follow that up by being selected 21st overall in the of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, joining Denzel Ward as one of two Buckeyes selected in the first round.

Now, however, Price's career has unexpectedly come to an early end, with the former Buckeyes star being forced to medically retire after he underwent a 'terrifying' medical scare, known as a pulmonary embolism.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Trenton Greene (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016. Ohio State won 77-10. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) Osu16bg Xtra Ac 55
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Billy Price (54) blocks Bowling Green Falcons linebacker Trenton Greene (2) during the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 3, 2016. Ohio State won 77-10. (Adam Cairns / The Columbus Dispatch) Osu16bg Xtra Ac 55 / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

"In the blink of an eye, everything can be taken away," Price said in a statement on Instagram. "On April 24th I had emergency pulmonary embolism surgery to remove a saddle clot that was entering both of my lungs. As a healthy 29-year-old, an unprovoked pulmonary embolism with no further medical explanation is terrifying. I am truly thankful to be alive today. Unfortunately, I will be retiring from the NFL as the risk of an internal bleed while on blood thinners creates tremendous risk."

While in Columbus, Price was also named Third-team All-Big Ten in 2015, before earning First-team conference honors in back-to-back seasons in 2016 and 2017.

After spending three seasons with the Bengals, Price would bounce around the NFL over the next three years, making stops with the Giants, Raiders, Cardinals, Saints, and most recently the Dallas Cowboys in 2023.

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com