Ex-Ohio State coordinators struggle as Ryan Day keeps Buckeyes rolling
When the Ohio State Buckeyes became NCAA champions last season, the two coordinators became hot commodities, with teams all across college football and the NFL trying to take them away.
The offensive coordinator Chip Kelly joined the Las Vegas Raiders as part of Pete Carroll’s staff, while defensive coordinator Jim Knowles went across the Big 10 to a rival in the Penn State Nittany Lions.
So far, it’s proven to be a mistake in terms of success for the two former Ohio State coordinators. Over their last 16 games, they are a combined 2-14. Meanwhile, the Buckeyes continue to roll to a 10-0 record, and are favorites to repeat as champions.
Credit has to be given to Ohio State’s head coach Ryan Day as he proves to be the key component to the program, overcoming the losses in a shocking fashion.
Day didn’t have a hard time finding replacements for his coordinators. On offense, longtime Buckeye coach Brian Hartline took over. He had been with the team since 2017, primarily as a wide receiver coach among other duties. Keenan Bailey also has the title of co-coordinator. Bailey has been with the team since 2016, primarily as a tight end coach.
On defense, the Buckeyes snagged a 3x Super Bowl champion in Matt Patricia. Clearly the results have been working, as Ohio State has one of the best units on both sides of the ball.
It’s not uncommon to see a unit slump when losing a coordinator, even if that unit has some of the best talent around. It takes time to adjust to new schemes and new expectations.
Instead, the Buckeyes have seen no drop-off. That is a testament to the stability Day has been able to bring to the program. No matter who’s calling the plays, players are buying in and willing to fight for their head coach, and it shows.
Ohio State’s AD already complimented Day for the stability he has brought the program over the past few seasons, and obviously rewarded him for the stability with a hefty seven-year contract signed earlier this year.
Since Day took over in 2018, the Buckeyes have had five defensive and four offensive coordinators (or co-coordinators). Through all of them, the team has remained a consistent title contender and a consistent presence in the playoffs.
It’s clear that as long as Day is at the helm of the Buckeyes, the team will be in a position to succeed no matter who the coordinators are.