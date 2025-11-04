Ohio State athletic director praises Ryan Day for his stability with Buckeyes
In a college football season where coaches are being fired every week, having some consistency on your team is more important than ever.
Ever since head coach Ryan Day took over the program in 2019, the Buckeyes have been nothing but consistent. They are constantly competing for the postseason, and have never finished with more than two losses in a season.
Ohio State’s athletic director Ross Bjork took to the Bobby Carpenter Show on the BIGPLAY Sports Network to praise what Day has done so far for the program, and for all the stability he brings to Ohio State.
"I hope what people are seeing with the turmoil around the country is that continuity with Coach Day is elite. We got the right guy," Bjork said.
Since the start of the 2025 season, 11 different programs have fired their head coach, including the Buckeyes rival and most recent win, the Penn State Nittany Lions. Over the past two years, 61 teams have had a coaching change.
The Buckeyes have not been one though. In fact, Bjork has rewarded Day’s coaching with a seven-year contract that runs through 2031, paying him an average of $12.5 million.
In Day's first year with the Buckeyes he led the team to a 13-1 record, with the only loss coming in the Fiesta Bowl to Trevor Lawrence and the Clemson Tigers.
Since then Day has managed to lead the Buckeyes to a bowl in every season, taking the team to the National Championship twice, and of course, winning it this past season. He has a record of 78-10 as Ohio State’s head coach, which is a winning percentage of 89%.
This season the Buckeyes have picked up right where they left off, as the nation’s top team with an 8-0 record. Day has been a major key to that success, helping the team make the most of so many different players.
Day has helped to build a talented roster with Julian Sayin, Carnell Tate, Jeremiah Smith, Arvell Reese, Caleb Downs and so many more high calibre players. Then, he has managed to get the most out of it, with each player looking like the best version of themselves.
That’s a huge credit to Day’s coaching. He’s made sure to put his players in positions where they succeed, and play in a consistent and familiar system.
Now Day, and Bjork, have their sights set on another National Championship. If Day is able to win yet another title for the program, his job will be secured for years to come, and his legacy as one of the best coaches in Ohio State’s history will be set.