Ex-Ohio State QB Troy Smith Using Football to Promote Mental Health Awareness
Mental health is an issue that touches everyone, even legends like former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Troy Smith.
It has been almost 15 years since the 2006 Heisman Trophy winner chose to hang up his cleats. However, retirement has not kept Smith off of the field.
Through organizations like "Vertical University," the ex-Buckeyes signal-caller uses football as an outlet through which to teach young athletes how to prioritize their mental health. This mission is a personal one for Smith, who confessed dealing with his mental health was the "toughest battle" of his playing career.
"Mentally, you go through so many hurdles, you go through so many ups and downs," Smith said. "Anger, abandonment, stress, anxiety. The list goes on and on of different words I can use to describe what you go through."
Smith spent Sunday at Elyria Catholic High School in northern Ohio hosting Vertical University's "The Midwest's Best" camp. During the event, Smith and other football stars (like Ted Ginn Jr. and Antonio Pittman) balanced drills and instruction with discussions on manners and respect.
"The mental health portion of playing football, of living life, is never taken as seriously as it should be," Smith said. "I think small events like this will lighten that blow, and obviously take away all of those vulnerabilities as well."
Mental health struggles can happen to anyone at any age. Still, Smith says it is most important to develop healthy habits in life's early stages for use later on.
"It starts at a young age," Smith said. "So, I believe that if you help the kids to understand that it's okay to talk about their feelings, and it's okay to talk about their emotions and how they feel early on, then they'll be flawless adults."