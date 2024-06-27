Ex-Ohio State RBs Coach Tony Alford 'In a Good Place' at Michigan
Ohio State Buckeyes fans were stunned when running backs coach Tony Alford suddenly announced his departure from the program.
Questions began to swirl about why Alford would be leaving arguably the best running backs room in the country. Curiosity then turned to anger when the coach took the same position with the Buckeyes' heated rival: the Michigan Wolverines.
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has said very little on Alford's leaving, only telling reporters that people have to do what's best for their families. Alford seems to have done just that with his move, saying he is glad to be with the Wolverines.
"I'm as happy as I've been in a long time, as far as in my coaching profession," Alford said. "I'm in a good place. I'm in a good place."
The historic rivalry between Ohio State and Michigan is one of the most heated in all of college sports. Despite this, Alford said his new colleagues and players have been more than accepting of him since he came aboard.
"And Sherrone Moore and that staff has been nothing but open arms and kind and great to me and really good people," Alford said. "I mean, unbelievable people. ... I'm grateful for them embracing me and bringing me in from the rival, if you will, in the way that they have. I think it was time for everyone involved. I know it was time for everyone involved – not think, I know. And here we are."
As for his feelings towards the Buckeyes, Alford believes there is no bad blood. All good things come to an end, and according to Alford, that's what happened with Ohio State.
"This is such a transient job we have," Alford said. "I was very fortunate for those nine years (in Columbus), but I just think it was time. ... I think it was time for them and Ryan Day and Ohio State, and it was time for Tony Alford. I don't think it was one party saying, 'Screw you.' It was never any of that. I think both parties – I think we both knew it. It was time."