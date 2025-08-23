Eye-Popping Amount of Ohio State Football Stars Crack ESPN's Top 100
The Ohio State Buckeyes have one of the most talented rosters in the country, and there's no doubt about that.
Throughout the offseason, many rankings have come out, and Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs have often been ranked as the top two players in the sport. However, none of those rankings were done by the World Wide Leader in Sports.
ESPN just dropped their top-100 players, an extensive list. Smith and Downs were both among the top-three players in the country, but many other Ohio State Buckeyes saw their names appear on the rankings. In total, five Buckeyes cracked the list.
The full breakdown can be seen here.
Max Klare came in at No. 75, and here's what was said on the former Purdue star.
"At 6-4 and 236 pounds, you won't miss Klare on the field, and for whoever does line up under center for the Buckeyes, Klare will quickly become a favorite target. The junior had a breakout season last year, and there's a sense that this season could be even bigger for the Purdue product," Paolo Uggetti wrote.
Carnell Tate at No. 67 and recently named captain Sonny Styles at No. 62 were the only other players not named Downs or Smith on the rankings.
That said, Downs came in at No. 3 with Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. sandwiched between Smith and Downs. Smith was again ranked as the top player in the country. Here's what Jake Trotter got the privilege of penning on the star.
"Arguably the best player in college football, Smith broke the Big Ten freshman record with 1,315 receiving yards during Ohio State's 2024 national championship campaign. He also totaled five touchdowns in the Buckeyes' four playoff outings. With a season of experience behind him, Smith said he expects to play even faster this year. That's a scary proposition for the rest of the Big Ten," he wrote.
The Buckeyes will see all five of these stars take to the field in just a week. With the No. 1-rankedLonghornson deck, they will be tested early and often throughout the 2025 season.