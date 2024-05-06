Texas Longhorns New Leader For 5-Star WR Jaime Ffrench?
The Texas Longhorns have long been in pursuit of five-star Mandarin (Jacksonville, FL) wide receiver Jaime Ffrench, who de-committed from the Tide on Jan. 14 and has since been one of the most desired talents in the 2024 class.
Following his decision to open things back up, many programs have entered the race for Ffrench, including Ohio State, LSU, Florida State and Tennessee.
And, after a recent visit to Austin last month, Texas shot into contention as well, with Ffrench listing the Horns alongside the Buckeyes and Volunteers as the top-three contenders for his signature.
However, things seems to have changed yet again, with Ffrench unveiling a new top-3 to On3 recruiting insider Chad Simmons, with the Longhorns now sitting alone on top, followed closely by LSU and Miami.
“Really just the family feeling,” Ffrench told Simmons of why the Horns are his new No. 1. “They jumped on me quick, and they stay on us. It feels like an open family there. Coach Chris Jackson, Coach Sark, they all play a big part. Coach Perry, the recruiting director, all of them. They’re all part of it.”
The Horns have had an impressive run at top wide receiver talent since Sarkisian took over the program in 2021.
That run began with Xavier Worthy in 2021 and continued through 2023 with Johntay Cook and DeAndre Moore, as well as the transfer addition of Adonai Mitchell. Sarkisian then secured the transfers of Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond via the portal this offseason, as well as a stellar class of 2024 recruits such as Ryan Wingo, Parker Livingstone, and Freddie Dubose.
And just last month, the trio of Worthy, Mitchell and Jordan Whittington were all selected in the NFL Draft.
In other words, Sark has a track record with his receivers - something that is very appealing to Ffrench.
“It appeals a lot, having that Sark stamp is a big thing,” he added. “With the receivers he’s had, with Julio [Jones] at the Falcons. They go deep with the offense, so that’s big. Definitely my visit that I took the first time in Austin, I loved it. My family loved it, and they made them feel comfortable and at home."
As it stands, Ffrench currently ranks as a five-star recruit and the No. 23 player nationally, the No. 5 wide receiver and No. 4 player in Florida, per the On3 Industry Ranking.
Last season with Mandarin, Ffrench was a dominant force, catching 62 passes for 1,247 yards (20.1 ypc) and 14 touchdowns as a junior. In his sophomore campaign, he hauled in 44 catches for 671 yards and five touchdowns.
He will visit the Horns again from June 21-23, alongside other top recruits, including the Longhorns' centerpiece of the 2025 class, quarterback KJ Lacey.