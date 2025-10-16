Five-star Ohio State football commit's mother sues OHSAA over NIL
There hasn't many controversial rumblings around Ohio State football in 2025.
The team is sitting No. 1 in the nation, remain undefeated with a 6-0 record and look poised to potentially make a trip to back-to-back national championship.
However, that excitement has been paused momentarily as a five-star commit's family has reportedly sued the Ohio High School Athletic Association (OHSAA) over its rule prohibiting high school athletes from earning money from name, image and likeness deals (NIL).
This doesn't have too much of an affect on Ohio State itself, but its never a glamarous situation when one of your commit's is stirring up headlines prior to joining the program.
The lawsuit initiatted by the mother of Jamier Brown, the commit, is hoping to allow NIL deals to be signed by high school athletes. Her argument is built on the basis that over 40 other states across the nation allow high school athletes to sign endorsement deals.
The frustrations from the mother, and potentially Brown himself, are understandable if the reports claiming he has been offered to earn over $100,000 a year are true.
“OHSAA’s disparate treatment of Ohio high school athletes is arbitrary, irrational, and not substantially related to any legitimate governmental interest,” wrote the plaintiff in court documents.
However, its not just about the money for Brown and his family.
The lawsuit also mentions that Brown would be able to create "significant non-monetary benefits," if he were able to use his NIL. These oppurtunities include networking and reputational growth.
Brown also hopes to see this lawsuit open up new doors for kids like him that could use the funds to help support his family.
"My family is getting by, but being able to use NIL would take some weight off my mom and me by helping cover things like tutoring, training and travel, which help me grow as both a student and a football player," Brown told ESPN.
A simple counter to the argument of Brown would be for him to go to the other 40 states where he could make his money. Yes, moving would be expensive, but if he is able to make this much money it would easily be able to cover the potential issues that would arise.
But Brown isn't doing this for himself. That much is obvious.
He is currently the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 6 overall prospect in the 2027 class, and this case would more than likely take quite a while to make its way through the courts. Its realistic to say that it could take till after Brown is already at Ohio State before anything comes of the case.
"It's about creating fairness and giving us the chance to use our name, image and likeness in positive ways while staying focused on school," Brown told ESPN. "If this helps make things a little easier for the next group coming up, then it's worth it.
"Being able to compete where you're from matters. Ohio is home, and I take pride in that, so my focus is staying here and doing my part to help make things better."
The OHSAA plans to make a response this week regarding a potential emergency referendum vote related to NIL.
The Buckeyes themselves are currently gearing up for a game against the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday, Oct. 18, with kickoff slated for 3:30 p.m. Fortunately, the team looks ready to go with a number of questionable players reportedly set to play.