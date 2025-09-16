Former NFL quarterback offers high praise for Ohio State’s development of wide receivers
Many college football programs across the country have been mentioned in the highly debated conversation to crown one over another as, “wide receiver university”, which has gained more and more traction each year as we see players make the transition from college to the NFL.
With schools like Ohio State, Alabama, LSU and USC to name a few headlining that conversation, former and current players have been quick to give their opinions on who they believe deserves that recognition as the top program in college football at developing young wide receivers into professional prospects.
Ohio State has emerged as the front runner in the discussion for which program is deserving of the title of, "wide receiver university".
Former NFL quarterback Brian Hoyer was quick to jump into the conversation during Monday Night Football's matchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Houston Texans, which featured one of the NFL’s most promising young rookies out of this year's draft class, Emeka Egbuka.
Hoyer would share his praise for Ohio State's wide receiver development on X after an early second quarter touchdown by Egbuka in Monday's game.
Ohio State has been at the forefront of developing receivers into NFL-ready talent over the last ten seasons, with many NFL franchises drafting Ohio State’s prospects to take over and lead their receiving rooms.
With names like Marvin Harrison Jr., Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson bursting on to the scene early and making their presence known, Ohio State has truly cemented themselves as a top program that many young receivers will have at the top of their lists as they decide where they want to commit to play football in college.
Ohio State’s wide receiver coach, former NFL receiver Brian Hartline, has been given plenty of praise during his time with the program as one of the best mentors of the game, helping to churn out talent left and right. Hartline gives his players momentum to make their names known in college, to then take their talents to the NFL, a league that is heavily offensive driven and dominated by receivers in today’s game.
Egbuka is the most recent Buckeye to make an impact early on in his professional career, being selected by the Buccaneers with their 19th overall selection in this year's draft.
Egbuka has been a focal point of the Buccaneers' crowded offense to start the season, earning his share of receptions last night with four catches for 29 yards and one touchdown to keep the Buccaneers in front of the Texans early on in the game in his match-up against his former college quarterback, CJ Stroud.
After two games, it already seems as if Egbuka will be featured more and more in their passing attack as the season rolls on, tied first for total receiving touchdowns on the year, with eight receptions for a total of 96 yards, only trailing Mike Evans and Bucky Irving for leader in receiving yards on the team. He could soon work his way into an even larger role with the Buccaneers as soon as this season.
With his involvement in the Buccaneers offensive game plan each week and with his team currently sitting undefeated at 2-0 on the season, it’s no question that he’ll continue to represent his college alma mater each and every time he steps foot on the field. Egbuka gives the Buckeyes current wide receiver room plenty to look forward to as they make their talents known over the course of this season and beyond.