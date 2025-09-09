Buccaneers rookie Emeka Egbuka nominated for two weekly awards after Falcons game
There were high expectations for Buccaneers wideout Emeka Egbuka after the team drafted him with the No. 19 pick in the NFL Draft despite defensive needs elsewhere. Those expectations only soared when experts and fans saw what Egbuka could do in the preseason and in training camp, and in Week 1 of the NFL season, Egbuka met those expectations and more.
Egbuka scored two touchdowns on 67 yards receiving to help the Buccaneers beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-20, accounting for two of Tampa Bay's three touchdown receptions. Egbuka is already showing off his ability as a producer, and he even called his shot on the game's go-ahead touchdown.
With all that in mind, it should come as no surprise that Egbuka is up for not one, but two weekly awards after his big performance.
Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka is already getting his flowers
Egbuka showed out in his first NFL game, so this first one makes sense. Egbuka was nominated as one of six finalists for the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week alongside some tough competition — he'll be competing with Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Denver Broncos running back R.J. Harvey, Cleveland Browns running back Dylan Sampson, Indianapolis Colts wideout Tyler Warren and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr.
Don't just compare him to the rookies that came to the league with him this year, though — compare him to everyone. Egbuka is also up for a second award, being nominated as one of six nominees for the FedEx Air & Ground Player of the Week. Egbuka was nominated alongside Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Los Angeles Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers, Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne and Baltimore Ravens RB Derrick Henry.
It will be tough to either of these awards, but it means that Egbuka is already in the national conversation, and it took just one week for that to happen. If he keeps balling the way he is, Tampa Bay's offense could get even more dangerous as the season progresses.
Egbuka will have his next opportunity to dazzle when the Bucs play the Houston Texans on the road for Monday Night Football in Week 2.
READ MORE: Former Buccaneers All-Pro explains why Bucs are biggest threat to Eagles
Stick with BucsGameday for more coverage of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throughout the 2025 season.
Follow BucsGameday on Twitter and Facebook
More Tampa Bay Buccaneers News
• Will Vita Vea play in Week 1's Buccaneers-Falcons matchup?
• Buccaneers make announcement including Baker Mayfield, Mike Evans
• The Buccaneers continue to find gems late in the draft and undrafted free agency