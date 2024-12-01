Former Ohio State Star Opens Up On Brutal Trevor Lawrence Hit
During the Houston Texans' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair laid a horrific hit on Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
As Lawrence was sliding, Al-Shaair went head to head with Lawrence, resulting in a scuffle between the two teams. Al-Shaair was ejected, and Lawrence was carted off the field.
After the game, Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud—an Ohio State Buckeyes legend—revealed his thoughts on the play and said he did not think Al-Shaair had any ill intent. He also said he was praying for Lawrence, who was diagnosed with a concussion.
Stroud went 22-for-34 with 242 yards and a touchdown in Houston's 23-20 victory.
It has actually been a fairly trying season for the Ohio State product, particularly after a historically great rookie campaign.
Stroud has thrown for 3,117 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 63.3 percent of his passes.
Those aren't terrible numbers, but they aren't exactly on pace with last year, when Stroud finished with 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns and five picks while completing 63.9 percent of his throws.
It could merely be a case of a bit of a sophomore slump for Stroud, who was at Ohio State from 2020 through 2022 and threw for over 40 touchdowns in back-to-back campaigns during his final two seasons with the Buckeyes.
The Texans then selected Stroud with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.
Houston has been pretty disappointing in general this year, as many expected the Texans to challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC supremacy.