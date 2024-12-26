Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star WR Is Clearly Still Angry with School
The Ohio State Buckeyes have had quite a few NFL wide receivers come through the program in recent years. However, there is one in particulat who started his college career but ended up finishing it elsewhere.
Jameson Williams was the odd man out in what was one of the most talented wide receiver rooms that college football has ever seen. He was competing for playing time with Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, which unfortunately left him as the fourth wide receiver and not getting nearly as much playing time as he wanted.
That led to Williams deciding to transfer following the 2020 season. Of course, as most know, he transferred to the Alabama Crimson Tide and ended up being the No. 12 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Obviously, the way things ended was not great between Ohio State and Williams. He was clearly upset with the program on his way out.
Clearly, Williams still has some hard feeling towards the Buckeyes even today.
During a recent segment on the "St. Brown Podcast," Williams dropped a very brief quote about the Buckeyes that showed he's still angry with the school. His quote was in response to being asked what he thought about Ohio State.
"I ain't got nothing to say about them," Williams said.
Williams has had an impressive season in 2024 with the Detroit Lions. He has racked up 47 receptions for 890 yards and six touchdowns. He has found a ton of success since transferring away from the Buckeyes.
He ended up playing two seasons with Ohio State, racking up 15 catches for 266 yards and three touchdowns.
It's a shame that things ended up going the way they did. Williams was an impressive player who was stuck in a very difficult situation. As has been the case for years, "Wide Receiver U" was stacked with talent at his position during his tenure with the Buckeyes.
Even though things did not work out well between the two sides and Williams still has some clear residual feelings from the situation, it's good to see him finding success in the NFL.