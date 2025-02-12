Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB, Captain Has Passed Away
The Ohio State Buckeyes are mourning the loss of a former quarterback and team captain. Jim Karsatos has passed away at the age of 61 years old.
Karsatos reportedly passed away on Sunday, according to his family who informed 247 Sports.
He had been hospitalized due to a heart condition before passing away.
Karsatos played six years with Ohio State back in the 1980's. During the 1986 season, he was a captain for the Buckeyes.
His career with the Buckeyes did not start off favorably for him. He was forced to be a medical redshirt in 1981 and then had another redshirt season in 1982. After that, he was the backup from 1983 to 1984. Finally, he received his chance to start in 1985.
When all was said and done on his college career at Ohio State, Karsatos completed 330 of his 573 passing attempts for 4,698 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 19 interceptions. He also picked up 178 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
Many remember him for one of the most iconic plays in Buckeyes' history. He and Cris Carter teamed up for that play.
After his college career ended, he was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the NFL. However, he did not play a single snap during the regular season.
In his career after football, Karsatos founded the Karsatos Financial Network in 2003 and was a very good financial advisor.
Our thoughts and prayers are with Karsatos' family and friends during this difficult time. He will always be remembered at Ohio State.
