Ohio State Buckeyes QB Julian Sayin Receives Major Prediction
The Ohio State Buckeyes will have a new starting quarterback in the 2025 season with Will Howard graduating and departing for the NFL Draft. Julian Sayin and Tavien St. Clair are the two front-runners to win the starting job.
Sayin was a prized transfer portal addition for Ohio State last year. Many believe that he has top-tier potential and see the NFL coming in his future.
While there will be a quarterback competition between Sayin, St. Clair, and Lincoln Kienholz, Sayin is widely expected to come out on top.
Gene Ross of Land-Grant Holy Land has predicted that Sayin will be the starter in his "Way-Too-Early 2025 Ohio State Depth Chart Projection."
"Will Howard solidified himself as an Ohio State legend after just one season in Columbus, and he now passes the torch to Alabama transfer Julian Sayin," Ross wrote.
"The No. 1 QB and No. 6 overall player in the 2024 class per the 247Sports Composite, the former five-star prospect transferred from the Crimson Tide to Ohio State following Nick Saban’s retirement. He has attempted only 12 passes with the Buckeyes — five completions for 84 yards and a touchdown — but is the heir apparent to Day’s QB machine."
Seeing a little bit of playing time during the 2024 season was valuable for Sayin. He was able to get out on the field and throw the football a little bit.
Being able to learn from the sidelines from a quarterback like Howard was also important. He watched as his team overcame adversity to win a national championship. Going through that will give Sayin a lot of help on the mental side of the game.
Hopefully, Sayin can come out and live up to the hype right off the bat. If he does, he will give the Buckeyes a legitimate chance to repeat as national champions.
Also in his favor is the fact that he will be throwing to elite weapons. Jeremiah Smith will be back in 2025, as will Carnell Tate. Brandon Inniss also seems primed for a breakout season.
All of that being said, Sayin is surrounded with elite talent and is being expected to be the starter. He should be in line for a big year in 2025.
