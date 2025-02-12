Ohio State Buckeyes, Michigan Rivalry Receives Strong Take from Analyst
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines partake in one of the best rivalries in sports. Each and every time they play each other, the game is highly anticipated and tensions run extremely high.
Nothing could prove that more than what happened at the end of the 2024 game between the bitter rivals.
Following Michigan's massive upset win over Ohio State, they went to plant their flag at midfield. That was not taken well by the Buckeyes and a brawl ensued.
Take a look at the video of the brawl for yourself:
With that being said and seen, a CBS Sports college football analyst has spoken out with a strong take.
Josh Pate believes that any Ohio State fan who says that losing to the Wolverines was made better by winning the national championship is lying about it.
"Any Ohio State fan that's telling you, 'I don't care we lost the Michigan game, because we won the title' is lying to you," Pate said. "The appropriate way for them to say it would be, 'I do care that we lost to Michigan, it was just made less gutting because we won the national championship.'"
Truthfully, Pate is 100 percent right. The national championship win helped Buckeyes fans forget about the loss to Michigan, but the original reaction to the loss said it all.
Ohio State fans immediately started calling for head coach Ryan Day's job. There were some nasty things said from the fan base about Day and the players as well.
All of that being said, the Buckeyes will be looking to snap their losing streak to the Wolverines in 2025. They have lost four straight games to Michigan now and have to figure out a way to get the curse off of their back.
Hopefully, they will be able to figure it out and pick up a much-needed win over the Wolverines to appease the fans.
