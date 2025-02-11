RUMOR: Ohio State Buckeyes Consider Former Bill Belichick Assistant for DC
Many football fans remember Matt Patricia from his time with the New England Patriots. Now, it's possible that Ohio State Buckeyes fans are going to get to know him much better.
Patricia is being rumored to be a potential candidate for Ryan Day to be the team's new defensive coordinator.
The Silver Bulletin posted on X that rumors are flying about Patricia being connected to Ohio State. He would certainly be an intriguing addition as defensive coordinator.
Of course, the Buckeyes have a need for a new defensive coordinator due to Jim Knowles leaving Columbus. He left the program to become the next defensive coordinator for Big Ten rival Penn State.
In order to have a shot at repeating as champions, Day has to get this hire right. Patricia could very well be an elite candidate who could come in and dominate the defensive side of the ball like Knowles did.
Granted, Patricia ended up becoming a head coach in the NFL with the Detroit Lions and that did not go well. However, he got that opportunity because he was such a good defensive coordinator for the Patriots during his tenure there under Belichick.
Ohio State has been connected to quite a few names in their defensive coordinator search. Patricia is just the latest to draw a lot of attention.
Day has been open about wanting to get his coaching staff in place as soon as possible. It seems likely that a choice will end up being made at some point in the next week or two.
At this point in time, truly no one knows which direction Day is leaning. He has a tough decision to make and he knows how important it is that he gets it right.
Patricia might end up being the guy, but for now he is just another name that has been connected as a potential hire for the Buckeyes.
