Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Traded in Stunning NFL Deal
A former Ohio State Buckeyes star is on the move. as the Los Angeles Rams have traded offensive lineman Jonah Jackson to the Chicago Bears for a sixth-round draft pick.
ESPN's Courtney Cronin was the first to report the trade, which comes just one year after Jackson signed a three-year, $51 million contract with the Rams.
Jackson was expected to help stabilize Los Angeles' offensive line, but a fractured spacula knocked him out of his debut campaign after just two games. He was then benched after returning in Week 10. Overall, the 28-year-old appeared in four contests during the 2024 NFL season.
It also didn't help that the Rams changed Jackson's position, moving him from guard to center. Thankfully, Jackson will probably shift back to guard with the Bears.
It should be noted that Jackson's $17 million salary for 2025 is not guaranteed, so Chicago is definitely executing a low-risk, potentially high-reward deal here.
The Bears were one of the league's most disappointing teams this past year, as they entered the campaign with playoff expectations but instead went just 5-12. They've made the postseason just twice since 2011 and have not won a playoff game since January 2011.
It should be noted that Chicago has expansive cap room this offseason, so the Bears may be able to make some more moves to further bolster their roster.
Jackson spent one year at Ohio State in 2019 after transferring over from Rutgers. He started every game for the Buckeyes during his lone season in Columbus, earning All-Big Ten honors.
He was then selected by the Detroit Lions in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes Coverage
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes RB Tabbed With Historic Comparison
MORE: Ohio State's Disappointing Standout Receives Huge Vote of Confidence
MORE: Analyst Unleashes Bold Claim on Ohio State's Polarizing Star
MORE: Shedeur Sanders Drops Surprising Take on Ohio State's Will Howard
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Standout Reveals Massive Injury Update