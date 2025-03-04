Ohio State Buckeyes RB Tabbed With Historic Comparison
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing a couple of star running backs this offseason, as both Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are making the jump to the NFL.
Fortunately, it seems like Ohio State may be in good hands at the position.
James Peoples is slated to take over as the Buckeyes' lead back in 2025, and the youngster is already generating a whole lot of hype.
As a matter of fact, Henderson has compared Peoples to one of the best halfbacks in Ohio State history: J.K. Dobbins.
“He has a build like J.K. Dobbins, and I kind of see similarities in their game as well,” Henderson told reporters. “J.K. Dobbins, he was a great running back; I feel like he's not talked about a lot, but his career here, you watch his highlights, is great. ... And so, man, he was such a great back, and I feel like when I see J.K. Dobbins, when I see James Peoples, I see similarities to both of their games. I feel like they play the same.”
That is a pretty hefty compliment, considering Dobbins broke the Buckeyes' single-season rushing record with 2,003 yards in 2019. He is also No. 2 on Ohio State's all-time rushing list, with Archie Griffin the only person ahead of him.
So that is obviously a pretty honorable comparison for Peoples, who logged 197 yards and a couple of touchdowns during his debut campaign at Columbus in 2024.
A four-star prospect out of San Antonio, Peoples has some pretty big shoes to fill next season, especially with all of these lofty expectations.
