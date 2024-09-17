Former Ohio State Star Justin Fields Gets Major Week 3 Steelers Update
Former Ohio State Buckeyes' star quarterback Justin Fields has made two starts to begin the 2024 NFL season. He has led the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 2-0 record so far.
Now, the question becomes, will he continue starting for the Steelers moving forward?
As shared by NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the current plan for Pittsburgh is that Fields will be the starter in Week 3 when the Steelers take on the Los Angeles Chargers at home.
Russell Wilson is reportedly not a full participant just yet. When he does come back to full health, it will be interesting to see if he gets the starting job back. If Fields keep leading wins, it would be tough to put him back on the bench.
Fields hasn't "powered" the team to victory through the first two weeks. However, he has managed the games well and has given his team chances to win. Thankfully, they've rallied around him and gotten the job done.
Through the first two weeks of the season, Fields has completed 69.8 percent of his pass attempts for 273 yards, a touchdown, and no interceptions. He has also picked up 84 yards on the ground.
Those numbers aren't bad at all. He's showcasing the ability to take care of the football and still move the football.
At 25 years old, the former Ohio State standout is beginning to show off starting potential. He has been viewed as the long-term option for Pittsburgh even if Wilson starts most of the 2024 season. Right now, he's showing that he's capable of being that player.
All of that being said, the offense hasn't looked amazing. They haven't made many big plays, but they've done enough to win.
Assuming Fields does get the start in Week 3, it would be good to see him able to move the ball down the field and make some plays deep. If he can do that successfully, he could very well hold onto the starting job.