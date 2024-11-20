Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star QB Linked as Possible New York Giants' Fit
Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields has become an interesting name to watch. Currently playing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Fields is set to become a free agent during the NFL offseason.
At this point in time, there are many who believe that the Steelers will end up re-signing Fields. However, there are others who view Fields as a potential free agent franchise quarterback for a team that needs to upgade at the position.
With that in mind, Fields has started being connected to quite a few different teams.
Most recently, the New York Giants have emerged as a potential offseason destination for Fields.
According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Giants could be a team to watch for Fields.
"A few scouts floated to me that Fields could be a fit for Daboll, who knows how to use mobile quarterbacks and can scheme up defined throws for him," Fowler wrote.
So far this season, Fields has put together solid numbers in the playing time he received before Russell Wilson came back from his injury. He showed off big-time development.
In the seven games he has played this season, Fields has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and an interception. He also picked up 248 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
At 25 years old, Fields could offer New York a legitimate long-term starting quarterback option. Signing him would also give the Giants a chance to use their high first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on another position of need.
Other teams around the NFL could take a long look at Fields as well. Among the potential Fields destinations could be the Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets, and even the Cleveland Browns.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding Fields when the offseason arrives. New York certainly makes sense as a destination for him.
Ohio State fans will continue rooting Fields on as he moves forward in his career. He has started showing off some of the huge potential that made him the No. 11 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
Hopefully, he will be able to land a starting job this offseason in a situation where he isn't in jeopardy of losing it. He truthfully just needs a team that is willing to go all-in with him.