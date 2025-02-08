The Only Former Ohio State Player Playing in the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will face off in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday evening, and as hard as it is to believe, there will only be one former Ohio State Buckeyes player participating.
That player is Eagles wide receiver Parris Campbell.
Campbell spent five years at Ohio State between 2014 and 2018, although it took him until 2017 to actually establish a role with the Buckeyes. That season, he caught 40 passes for 584 yards and three touchdowns.
Then, during his final campaign at Columbus, Campbell hauled in 90 receptions for 1,063 yards and 12 scores, which placed him heavily on the radar entering the 2019 NFL Draft.
He ended up getting selected by the Indianapolis Colts in the second round, but his career never really took off. He enjoyed one decent season with the Colts in 2022 when he snared 63 balls for 623 yards while reaching the end zone three times, but otherwise, he has been a non-factor.
This year in Philadelphia, for example, Campbell appeared in just five regular-season games, logging six catches for 30 yards and a touchdown. He hasn't been targeted once in the playoffs.
Still, if the Eagles were to beat the Chiefs, it would mark the first time that an active Ohio State player had won a Super Bowl since linebacker Darron Lee captured a title with Kansas City back in February 2020. Safety Jordan Fuller was a member of the Los Angeles Rams when they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals three years ago, but he was on injured reserve.
We'll see if Campbell is able to get on the field against the Chiefs and if he is able to secure himself a Super Bowl ring.