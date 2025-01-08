Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Could Make Huge Move in NFL Free Agency
The Ohio State Buckeyes have a ton of former players currently playing in the NFL. One of the more intriguing players currently in the NFL is quarterback Justin Fields.
Fields has had a tough start at the professional level. He showed signs of major potential with the Chicago Bears, but was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the offseason when the Bears had a chance to land Caleb Williams.
To start off the 2024 season with the Steelers, Fields looked strong. He was starting in place of the injured Russell Wilson and looked very good in limited time. However, when Wilson returned, Fields was benched.
Now, looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, Fields will hit free agency and could end up finding another new home.
With that being said, Fields could end up making a major move.
Brian Costello of the New York Post thinks that Fields could end up leaving Pittsburgh. He believes that the New York Jets could end up being a logical destination for him and predicted that the Jets would move on from Aaron Rodgers.
“I think the Jets are going to move on from Rodgers,” Costello said. “I don’t think they’ll be drafting high enough to take a quarterback in the first round. They could have Tyrod Taylor as their bridge quarterback. Or they could try to find the next reclamation project. When looking through first-round picks from recent drafts who may be able to put it together in the right situation, one name jumps out to me – Justin Fields.”
In order to get up high enough to get a franchise quarterback in the NFL Draft, New York would have to trade into the top two. That doesn't seem likely at this point in time.
During the playing time he did get this season with the Steelers, Fields ended up completing 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interceptions. He also racked up 289 yards and five more scores on the ground.
He will be just 26 years old entering next season. That is still young enough to be a long-term franchise quarterback for a quarterback needy team.
After a season that saw him flash major development, Fields could end up being a highly sought after free agent this offseason. The Jets certainly do make sense as a potential landing spot for him.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Fields in the coming weeks. Don't be surprised if he ends up in New York or at the very least moving on from Pittsburgh.