Former Ohio State Star Lands First College Coaching Job
Many great wide receivers have come through Columbus and made a name for themselves with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Few boast the resume of Santonio Holmes, though.
He hasn't played at Ohio State since 2005 and he's still Top 10 in all-time receiving yards with 2,295. Think about how much OSU's offense has evolved since 2005 and all the great wide receivers to have come through Columbus since then. The fact that Holmes is still near the top says something.
Now as a coach, Holmes presumably has a ton to bring to the table because of his experiences in both college and in the NFL. It's being reported that Holmes is going to be the wide receivers coach at Central State University. This appears to be his first college coaching gig.
"A native of Belle Glade, Florida, Holmes brings world-class playing experience and a deep, tactical understanding of the wide receiver position to the Yard. Known for his elite speed, precise route-running, and ability to deliver in big moments, Holmes adds a championship pedigree to an already ascending Central State program," the Marauders wrote in the statement announcing Holmes' hire.
Central State University is a HBCU in Wilberforce, Ohio that competes in DII football. The Marauders went 1-9 last season, so they're clearly hoping that the addition of Holmes brings them a big boost.
At the very least, it puts them on the map for the moment.
In three seasons at Ohio State, Holmes caught 140 passes for 2,295 yards and 25 touchdowns. He was also a prolific punt and kick returner for OSU.
Holmes was selected No. 25 overall in the 2006 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers and he spent nine seasons in the NFL. He won Super Bowl XLIII with the Steelers and was named the game's MVP after catching nine passes for 131 yards and the game-winning touchdown. That play is thought of as one of the greatest catches in NFL history.