Former Ohio State Buckeyes QB Fires Massive 'Cheating' Shot at Michigan
Most Ohio State Buckeyes fans still remember former quarterback Troy Smith. He was a standout player for Ohio State and also ended up winning the Heisman Trophy in 2006.
Smith has remained present in the sports world through social media and occasional appearances.
Now, he is back at the forefront of the Buckeyes' news feeds due to a statement he made today about the Michigan Wolverines.
In a post on X, Smith boldly claimed that Jim Harbaugh left Michigan to coach in the NFL due to cheating.
Of course, there are multiple different issues that the Wolverines have dealt with. Most notably, there is an alleged sign-stealing operation that featured a former staffer named Connor Stalions. He was alleged to have attended games featuring future Michigan opponents and recorded them.
Harbaugh's name was cleared by Stalions, but the issue still lingers over the current Los Angeles Chargers' head coach.
Needless to say, there is no love between Ohio State and the Wolverines. The two teams hate each other with a burning fashion.
That could be seen in the final game of the 2024 regular season. Unfortunately, the Buckeyes ended up losing to Michigan, but a huge story came from what happened immediately after the game. As the Wolverines tried to plant their flag on Ohio State's logo, a massive brawl broke out.
Smith's comments are going to be loved by Buckeyes fans. He is still a player that most diehard fans remember fondly.
Throughout his career with Ohio State, Smith ended up completing 62.7 percent of his pass attempts for 5,720 yards, 54 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also picked up 1,168 yards and 14 more touchdowns on the ground.
Whether Michigan cheated or not remains to be decided. However, there is enough questionable behavior from Stalions and the Wolverines that they're more than deserving of receiving these kinds of shots.